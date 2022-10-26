Tenth Avenue Holdings Adds Tusco Products to Its Portfolio of Home and Lifestyle Brands

100% recyclable indoor/outdoor lawn and garden planters are made in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) has acquired Tusco Products, a leading U.S. manufacturer of 100% recyclable rotation molded planters and accessories for home and commercial lawn and garden customers. Joel Citron, co-founder, and co-CEO of TAH made the announcement. TAH is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in founder-led businesses.

"As we were looking to expand our portfolio of home and lifestyle brands, Tusco Products set itself apart as a great alternative to heavy, fragile planters," said Citron. "More and more homeowners and commercial businesses want recyclable products when enhancing their front entryways, patios, gardens, and lawns."

Founded in 2007 in northeast, Ohio, Tusco Products are made from 100% high-grade, lightweight polyethylene. The durable, long-lasting indoor/outdoor planters and accessories are weather-proof, with fade-free built-in U.V. protections for year-round use. All Tusco planters come with a 10-year warranty. The line offers a wide variety of colors, finishes, shapes, sizes, and styles, including classic cosmopolitan, garland, hose-pot, Italian-inspired, modern, and rolled-rim collections.

Charles Rosse, chief executive officer of Jolly Pets and managing director of Tenth Avenue Holdings, will lead the business. Says Rosse, "We are excited about the acquisition of Tusco Products. Not only is the product line complementary from a manufacturing perspective, but we see a significant opportunity to grow the brand. We like the lawn and garden market and are actively evaluating other acquisitions in the space."

Tusco Products are sold at local garden centers, online retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, and direct-to-consumer at tuscoproducts.com. Manufacturers' suggested retail prices range from $17.99 to $450. For bulk and wholesale pricing information, contact Sales Department at sales@tuscoproducts.com or call 866.502.7687.

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 with the intent to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook & York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Tusco Products, Under Your Skin. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com.

