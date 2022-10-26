Saphyre's AI Looks to Transform Securities Lending

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre's pre-trade and post-trade platform, which is utilized by a number of major financial institutions for account onboarding and maintenance, is now being tapped to bring seamless integration and transparency to securities lending.

"Saphyre's industry leading capabilities when applied to the securities lending business will transform operational processes," says Saphyre Chief Operating Officer Ray Shivers. "The Saphyre platform de-risks the onboarding process and brings needed efficiency to the marketplace."

The company's AI-driven, interoperable onboarding platform helps lenders and borrowers remove the bottlenecks created by legacy systems. By automating the onboarding process using Saphyre's AI, institutions can reduce the potential for errors, increase the speed of transactions and provide more transparency to its stakeholders.

Many of the world's largest custodians, broker dealers and investment managers already use Saphyre for their pre-trade account needs. Now, as lenders and borrowers, they have the added advantage to include securities lending as well.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com .

