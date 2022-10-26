Learning Pool Delivers Thought Leadership at True North Conference

Virtual Event Featured Compliance and Ethics Experts from Across the Industry and Welcomed Attendees from Prominent Companies Including Georgia-Pacific, Google, Microsoft, Netflix and IBM.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool , the award-winning learning technologies company, and its subsidiary, True Office Learning, delivered two days of insights and thought leadership in the ethics and compliance space as it hosted the recent True North leadership conference.

The conference was centered around "extraordinary compliance and ethics in an unsettled world."

True North 2022, a virtual event that took place Sept. 28-29, provided a forum for ethics and compliance leaders as well as enterprise stakeholders who support compliance within organizations in areas such as human resources, learning and development, information security and data privacy.

The conference was centered around "extraordinary compliance and ethics in an unsettled world," and featured presentations, breakout sessions and panels from Learning Pool professionals and experts from more than a dozen organizations. All panels can be viewed here on demand .

Neha Gupta, True Office Learning's CEO, and Harper Wells, Learning Pool's chief compliance officer, kicked the conference off with a welcome address that set the stage for the audience on the compliance and ethics landscape and what's coming down the pike.

Christian Hunt, founder of Human Risk , gave the first-day keynote, "How These Last Two Years Have Reshaped Human Psychology." On the second day, Catherine Sanderson, author of the book " Why We Act ," delivered the keynote presentation, "The Psychology of Courage and Inaction (Creating Moral Rebels at Your Organization)."

Conference speaker Kristen Watts, director of training and development at Georgia-Pacific LLC, noted that True Office Learning's AI training technology has made it possible for her to personalize learning based on an employee's specific needs.

"[AI-driven learning is] unique in learning today. We talk about the value of individualized learning experiences and how important it is to tailor learning to the person and their specific needs," she said. "This [AI learning technology] has really helped to automate that process for us in a way that employees are able to connect to."

Dan Bigman, chief content officer at Chief Executive Group, stressed the importance of technology in gathering information that is vital to company leadership, a topic that was discussed at the conference.

"There is a big difference between information and intelligence," he said. "Your board wants intelligence — that is what makes you an advisor instead of someone just providing data."

More than 800 practitioners attended the conference, with a roster of respected speakers that included representation from the Department of Justice, Fortune 500 leaders, journalists, authors and industry experts in behavioral science, psychology, compliance, analytics, technology and corporate governance.

"Most of our competitors do not host a full-blown two-day conference on ethics and compliance, especially one that is deeply focused on driving behavioral change and measurable impacts to the business," Wells said. "This is the most wide-ranging, action-oriented conference for shaping the future of ethics and compliance and for setting the benchmark for what progressive programs are doing."

To watch True North 2022 sessions on demand, download the replays .

