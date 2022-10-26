Imperial Capital Hires Michael Chan as Head of Media, Sports and Entertainment Investment Banking

Imperial Capital bolsters its investment banking practice and expands the firm's expertise in advising media, sports and entertainment companies along with industry-driven investors in an area where thoughtful strategic advice and M&A expertise continues to be in high demand.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial Capital") announced today that Michael Chan has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Media, Sports and Entertainment Investment Banking. Based in the firm's Los Angeles office, Mr. Chan will foster the firm's media, sports and entertainment relationships while providing them with the full spectrum of corporate finance solutions including M&A advisory, debt financings and equity capital raises. "Michael joins Imperial Capital as part of the group's recruiting mandate to source high quality, culture-driven talent to strategically grow investment banking coverage in sectors important to the firm," said Jonathan Lee, COO of Investment Banking.

Michael has had an impressive run in the media, sports and entertainment sectors and we are thrilled to welcome him back to Imperial

"Michael has had an impressive run in the media, sports and entertainment sectors and we are thrilled to welcome him back to Imperial," said Chris Shepard, Co-Head of Investment Banking and Head of Capital Markets. "We see this as a great opportunity to expand our coverage in these sectors and recognize that Michael is the type of leader who can take things to the next level."

"We are searching for investment banking talent that will help take our business in corporate finance to the next level," said Randy Wooster, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Capital. "Michael's significant experience in the media, sports and entertainment industries is a valuable asset to our firm as we continue to evolve our capabilities to meet the needs of companies in this space. We expect Michael will lead our efforts in the industry and will also be a culture carrier for our firm."

Mr. Chan previously spent ten years at Moelis & Company where he developed a sophisticated media, sports and entertainment practice, advising companies such as Legends Hospitality, AMC Entertainment, Oak View Group, SXSW, Learfield and sports teams such as Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo, and Seattle Sounders, among others. Prior to Moelis, Mr. Chan started his career in investment banking at Imperial Capital. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration, Financial Analysis and Valuation Concentration from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.

"I am excited to return to Imperial, a team and platform that I trust and know is committed to providing the best advice possible to clients," said Mr. Chan. "We are aligned in our goals to establish a best-in-class advisory practice in the media, sports and entertainment industries."

