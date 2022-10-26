Focusing on attracting and nurturing young talents, 9 projects won the grand prize in the 2022 Suzhou Youth Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Competition

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the official launch of 2022 in April, the Suzhou Youth Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Competition recently came to an end. The competition created the mechanism of voting by competition. It selected Gusu young entrepreneurial talents and teams and created an event of innovation and entrepreneurship talents during the competition.

Suzhou Youth Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Competition (PRNewswire)

The competition attracted 175 projects in the fields of new materials, electronic information, biomedicine, equipment manufacturing to carry out industry competition (road show competition). 76 projects emerged as Gusu leading talents Youth Entrepreneurship project candidates, of which 9 outstanding projects were selected for the finals and participated in the award ceremony, according to the Organizing Committee. After the fierce competition in the finals, Suzhou Industrial Park Science and Technology Leading Talents Enterprise and the listed nursery company Dongsheng (Suzhou) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. won the first prize of the competition for the research and development of industrial full-scene vision detection platform based on deep learning technology. At the award ceremony, 6 outstanding projects were signed with investment and financing institutions.

The entrepreneurial projects selected by the competition can enjoy a minimum of 500,000 yuan in funding, and the outstanding projects will enter the final round to compete for the highest awards. One first prize, two second prizes and six third prizes will be awarded in the finals, and the projects will be supported with 2 million yuan, 1 million yuan and 500,000 yuan respectively.

The 2022 Suzhou Youth Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Competition focuses on attracting and nurturing young talents, deepening the reform of the science and technology system, exploring the reform of the evaluation mechanism of science and technology projects, building a platform to match high-quality projects with investment and financing institutions, further integrating the support policies for science and technology investment, accelerating the matching of all kinds of innovation factors, and vigorously introducing high-quality young innovative and entrepreneurial talents, vigorously introduce high-quality young innovation and entrepreneurial talent teams, and contributing to the construction of high-level innovation clusters in Suzhou.

Source: The Organizing Committee of Suzhou Youth Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Competition

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of Suzhou Youth Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Competition