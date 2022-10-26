Chatmeter Stands Out as an Industry Leader in G2 Fall Reports

G2, the world's largest, most trusted tech marketplace and review platform, honors Chatmeter as a leader in online reputation management across the small-to-enterprise market business categories

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter , the leader in local search marketing and online reputation management, today announced the company has again earned high recognition from G2 this quarter.

Chatmeter is an industry leader when it comes to simplifying local CX and reputation management through a single platform (PRNewswire)

With a 93% customer retention rate, Chatmeter is the brand reputation partner of choice.

The quarterly G2 Reports are built based on extensive customer feedback and satisfaction surveys, consumer trends, peer-to-peer product comparisons, and market research by tracking, analyzing, and comparing brands and services. Winners are determined through a rigorous scoring process with final results designed to help businesses find their perfect tech and software solutions.

Chatmeter was recognized as a leader in the following categories:

Enterprise Online Reputation Management

Mid-Market Online Reputation Management

Mid-Marketing Local Marketing

"These awards are truly a testament to Chatmeter's ability to deliver a compelling solution for a wide variety of customers," said Collin Holmes, CEO & Founder of Chatmeter. "That's always been our goal—to help businesses improve their reputation and create breakthrough customer experiences that build brand loyalty and increase revenue."

Chatmeter also earned the following Fall 2022 badges in the categories of Store Locator, Local Listing Management, Local SEO, Local Marketing, Social Media Analytics, and Social Media Management:

High Performer (Small Business)

High Performer (Mid-Market)

High Performer (Enterprise)

Easiest to Use (Enterprise)

Best Meets Requirements (Enterprise)

Check out Chatmeter's reviews on G2 for a deeper dive into why Chatmeter is the industry's most trusted local search and reputation management platform.

About G2

As the world's leading business solution review platform, G2 relies on more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. More than one million people visit G2's site every month to gain unique insights.

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is the only reputation management and brand intelligence company to combine AI-powered deep listening with real-time CX agility to drive customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. Powering success for thousands of global brands, Chatmeter simplifies CX management, improves reputation scores, and delivers unmatched brand intelligence at both the local and enterprise level. Chatmeter understands the challenges of multi-location, and omnichannel reputation management, and has created a scaled platform that enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership. With a 93% customer retention rate, Chatmeter is the brand reputation partner of choice across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries, and more.

