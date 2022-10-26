Century Communities Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results

- Record Third Quarter Net Income of $144.5 Million or $4.44 per Diluted Share -

- Deliveries of 2,630 Homes Generating $1.1 Billion in Revenues -

- EBITDA Increased to $188.7 Million -

- Return on Equity of 33.2% -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Net income increased 27% to $144.5 million or $4.44 per diluted share, both third quarter records

Pre-tax income improved 18% to a third quarter record $172.1 million

Total revenues increased 19% to a third quarter record $1.1 billion

Return on equity improved by 270 basis points to 33.2%

Deliveries of 2,630 homes, a 13% increase and third quarter record

Net new home contracts of 1,318

Homebuilding gross margin of 24.8%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 26.0%

EBITDA increased 16% to $188.7 million , a third quarter record

Homes in backlog of 3,455 homes valued at $1.4 billion

Selling communities increased 17% to 217 from 186 communities

"We delivered strong results in the third quarter, reporting record third quarter earnings per share, net income and pre-tax income while generating a return on equity of 33.2%," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "While rising interest rates and overall economic uncertainty have weighed on new home sales for the entire industry, we are encouraged by the fact that we are continuing to see demand for homes with near-term completions. We are matching our starts with sales, adjusting our product offering towards even more affordably priced homes, and taking steps to reduce costs. Given the flexibility of our operating model, we believe that Century is well positioned to navigate these near-term challenges."

Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "The flexibility of our operating model allowed us to reduce our controlled lot inventory and land spend commitments in the quarter for a minimal cost as we continue to only focus on projects that meet our stringent investment criteria. We saw an improvement in our cycle times and input costs during the third quarter and expect further gains in the fourth quarter of this year and into 2023. Our homebuyers continue to have a healthy financial profile, and our completed homes across our 45 plus markets are still at low levels. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.1 billion in stockholders' equity, and we intend to continue investing in our business and returning capital to shareholders throughout the various cycles in the market."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Net income for the third quarter 2022 increased 27% to $144.5 million, or $4.44 per diluted share, both third quarter records and as compared to $114.0 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Total revenues rose to $1.1 billion, a third quarter record and 19% year over year increase. Home sales revenues increased 22% to $1.1 billion, a third quarter record as well, compared to $917.3 million for the prior year quarter. Deliveries increased 13% year over year to a third quarter record of 2,630 homes compared to 2,322 in the prior year quarter. The average sales price of home deliveries for the third quarter 2022 increased 8% to $425,300, compared to $395,100 in the prior year quarter, primarily due to home price appreciation across all our markets.

Net new home contracts in the third quarter 2022 were 1,318 contracts, compared to 2,742 contracts in the prior year quarter. At the end of the third quarter 2022, the Company had 3,455 homes in backlog, representing $1.4 billion of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, was 26.0% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 27.2% in the prior year quarter. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the third quarter 2022 was 24.8%, as compared to 25.7% in the prior year quarter. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 9.9%, compared to 9.8% in the prior year quarter. Pre-tax income margin was 15.0% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 15.2% in the prior year quarter.

Selling communities at the end of the third quarter increased 17% to 217 from 186 communities in the prior year quarter.

Return on equity for the third quarter of 2022 was 33.2%, compared to 30.5% in the prior year period, and represented our fifth consecutive quarter with a return on equity of over 30%.

Financial services revenues were $23.3 million compared to $29.1 million in the prior year quarter, and financial services pre-tax income decreased to $9.3 million from $11.4 million, primarily as a result of lower originations and normalization of gain on sale premiums.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a strong financial position, including $2.1 billion of stockholders' equity, a 17% year over year increase, and $817.2 million of total liquidity, including $182.2 million of cash.

During the third quarter, the Company maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share and repurchased 500,825 shares of its common stock for $22.3 million, for an average per share price of $44.58 or 68% of ending book value as of September 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, homebuilding debt to capital decreased to 36.3%, from 37.1% at June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, net homebuilding debt to net capital decreased to 32.5%, from 33.6% at June 30, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given the continued industry-wide slowdown in current activity, we are reducing our full year home delivery guidance to 10,000 to 10,500 homes and home sales revenues to $4.2-4.4 billion. Given our decision to deliberately delay new community openings, we now expect our year end selling communities to be below our previous guidance of 240-250."

Webcast and Conference Call

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS), Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Ratio of Homebuilding Net Debt to Net Capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "potential," and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2022, its expectations to continue to improve cycle times and input costs, management's belief that Century is well positioned to navigate near-term challenges and its intention to continue to focus on projects that meet Century's stringent investment criteria, and invest in its business and return capital to stockholders throughout the various cycles in the market. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including increased interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; the potential impact of global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, municipal and utility delays, and COVID-19 on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials or other resources; the ability to pay dividends in the future; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues























Home sales revenues

$ 1,118,588

$ 917,337

$ 3,241,537

$ 2,881,404 Land sales and other revenues



2,432



11,594



12,872



35,522 Total homebuilding revenues



1,121,020



928,931



3,254,409



2,916,926 Financial services revenues



23,271



29,101



72,373



92,586 Total revenues



1,144,291



958,032



3,326,782



3,009,512 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues























Cost of home sales revenues



(841,665)



(682,012)



(2,365,633)



(2,203,187) Cost of land sales and other revenues



(292)



(6,977)



(9,151)



(23,996) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(841,957)



(688,989)



(2,374,784)



(2,227,183) Financial services costs



(13,922)



(17,666)



(43,262)



(54,135) Selling, general, and administrative



(110,687)



(90,154)



(321,484)



(281,961) Loss on debt extinguishment



—



(14,458)



—



(14,458) Inventory impairment and other



—



—



—



(41) Other income (expense)



(5,651)



(1,004)



(12,754)



(2,790) Income before income tax expense



172,074



145,761



574,498



428,944 Income tax expense



(27,601)



(31,784)



(128,861)



(95,406) Net income

$ 144,473

$ 113,977

$ 445,637

$ 333,538

























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 4.49

$ 3.38

$ 13.57

$ 9.90 Diluted

$ 4.44

$ 3.31

$ 13.41

$ 9.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



32,196,589



33,760,940



32,850,647



33,688,531 Diluted



32,570,335



34,471,044



33,241,764



34,420,163

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)

















September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98,203

$ 316,310 Cash held in escrow



83,952



52,297 Accounts receivable



41,955



41,932 Inventories



3,107,734



2,456,614 Mortgage loans held for sale



194,123



353,063 Prepaid expenses and other assets



259,379



200,087 Property and equipment, net



30,450



24,939 Deferred tax assets, net



33,873



21,239 Goodwill



30,395



30,395 Total assets

$ 3,880,064

$ 3,496,876 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 94,054

$ 84,679 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



337,415



316,877 Notes payable



1,016,548



998,936 Revolving line of credit



165,000



— Mortgage repurchase facilities



195,047



331,876 Total liabilities



1,808,064



1,732,368 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 31,772,335 and 33,760,940 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



318



338 Additional paid-in capital



579,697



697,845 Retained earnings



1,491,985



1,066,325 Total stockholders' equity



2,072,000



1,764,508 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,880,064

$ 3,496,876

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts











































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022



2021



% Change



2022



2021



% Change West

219



395



(44.6) %



884



1,286



(31.3) % Mountain

183



489



(62.6) %



1,247



2,053



(39.3) % Texas

181



392



(53.8) %



867



1,309



(33.8) % Southeast

240



387



(38.0) %



1,064



1,151



(7.6) % Century Complete

495



1,079



(54.1) %



2,433



3,518



(30.8) % Total

1,318



2,742



(51.9) %



6,495



9,317



(30.3) %

Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended September 30,















2022

2021

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

378

$ 674.3

409

$ 655.8

(7.6) %

2.8 % Mountain

494

$ 582.4

509

$ 500.6

(2.9) %

16.3 % Texas

314

$ 368.5

274

$ 313.1

14.6 %

17.7 % Southeast

423

$ 464.0

325

$ 403.8

30.2 %

14.9 % Century Complete

1,021

$ 258.6

805

$ 220.3

26.8 %

17.4 % Total / Weighted Average

2,630

$ 425.3

2,322

$ 395.1

13.3 %

7.6 %





































Nine Months Ended September 30,















2022

2021

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

1,200

$ 676.1

1,113

$ 621.2

7.8 %

8.8 % Mountain

1,466

$ 575.4

1,805

$ 462.0

(18.8) %

24.5 % Texas

1,043

$ 347.5

1,079

$ 281.9

(3.3) %

23.3 % Southeast

1,193

$ 441.0

1,322

$ 393.2

(9.8) %

12.2 % Century Complete

2,789

$ 250.3

2,571

$ 207.0

8.5 %

20.9 % Total / Weighted Average

7,691

$ 421.5

7,890

$ 365.2

(2.5) %

15.4 %

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities





















Selling communities at period end

As of September 30,



Increase/(Decrease)



2022

2021



Amount

% Change





















West

22

18



4

22.2 % Mountain

32

27



5

18.5 % Texas

24

15



9

60.0 % Southeast

25

19



6

31.6 % Century Complete

114

107



7

6.5 % Total

217

186



31

16.7 %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)























































As of September 30,





















2022

2021

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales

Price West

208

$ 172,071

$ 827.3

659

$ 436,812

$ 662.8

(68.4) %

(60.6) %

24.8 % Mountain

826



447,827

$ 542.2

1,037



556,192

$ 536.3

(20.3) %

(19.5) %

1.1 % Texas

210



73,482

$ 349.9

615



217,362

$ 353.4

(65.9) %

(66.2) %

(1.0) % Southeast

584



246,764

$ 422.5

630



257,902

$ 409.4

(7.3) %

(4.3) %

3.2 % Century Complete

1,627



439,236

$ 270.0

1,925



454,516

$ 236.1

(15.5) %

(3.4) %

14.4 % Total / Weighted Average

3,455

$ 1,379,380

$ 399.2

4,866

$ 1,922,784

$ 395.1

(29.0) %

(28.3) %

1.0 %

Lot Inventory



























































As of September 30,























2022

2021

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

4,824



1,325



6,149



3,971



5,435



9,406



21.5 %

(75.6) %

(34.6) % Mountain

11,312



2,374



13,686



8,004



13,633



21,637



41.3 %

(82.6) %

(36.7) % Texas

7,382



4,158



11,540



4,150



8,528



12,678



77.9 %

(51.2) %

(9.0) % Southeast

5,981



7,683



13,664



3,692



12,460



16,152



62.0 %

(38.3) %

(15.4) % Century Complete

4,978



12,761



17,739



5,178



10,486



15,664



(3.9) %

21.7 %

13.2 % Total

34,477



28,301



62,778



24,995



50,542



75,537



37.9 %

(44.0) %

(16.9) % % of Total

54.9 %



45.1 %



100.0 %



33.1 %



66.9 %



100.0 %





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to management, investors and other users of the Company's financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. We define Adjusted Net Income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) inventory impairment and other (iii) restructuring costs, and (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's GAAP tax rate for the applicable period. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by weighted average common shares – diluted.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Numerator























Net income

$ 144,473

$ 113,977

$ 445,637

$ 333,538 Denominator























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



32,196,589



33,760,940



32,850,647



33,688,531 Dilutive effect of restricted stock units



373,746



710,104



391,117



731,632 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



32,570,335



34,471,044



33,241,764



34,420,163 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 4.49

$ 3.38

$ 13.57

$ 9.90 Diluted

$ 4.44

$ 3.31

$ 13.41

$ 9.69

























Adjusted earnings per share























Numerator























Net income

$ 144,473

$ 113,977

$ 445,637

$ 333,538 Income tax expense



27,601



31,784



128,861



95,406 Income before income tax expense



172,074



145,761



574,498



428,944 Inventory impairment and other



—



—



—



41 Loss on debt extinguishment



—



14,458



—



14,458 Adjusted income before income tax expense



172,074



160,219



574,498



443,443 Adjusted income tax expense(1)



(27,601)



(34,937)



(128,861)



(98,631) Adjusted net income

$ 144,473

$ 125,282

$ 445,637

$ 344,812

























Denominator - Diluted



32,570,335



34,471,044



33,241,764



34,420,163

























Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 4.44

$ 3.63

$ 13.41

$ 10.02



(1) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 16.0% and 22.4%, respectively, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were 21.8% and 22.2%, respectively, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment and other and interest is not a measurement of financial performance under United States generally accepted accounting principles; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment and indebtedness have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)





























Three Months Ended September 30,



2022

%

2021

%

























Home sales revenues

$ 1,118,588

100.0 %

$ 917,337

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(841,665)

(75.2) %



(682,012)

(74.3) % Inventory impairment and other



—

— %



—

— % Gross margin from home sales



276,923

24.8 %



235,325

25.7 % Add: Inventory impairment and other



—

— %



—

— % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



13,726

1.2 %



14,636

1.6 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory

impairment and other

$ 290,649

26.0 %

$ 249,961

27.2 %





























































Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

%

2021

%

























Home sales revenues

$ 3,241,537

100.0 %

$ 2,881,404

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(2,365,633)

(73.0) %



(2,203,187)

(76.5) % Inventory impairment and other



—

— %



(41)

(0.0) % Gross margin from home sales



875,904

27.0 %



678,176

23.5 % Add: Inventory impairment and other



—

— %



41

0.0 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



39,345

1.2 %



51,419

1.8 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory

impairment and other

$ 915,249

28.2 %

$ 729,636

25.3 %

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure we use as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) loss on debt extinguishment, (vi) inventory impairment and other. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, our management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our Adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)













































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Net income

$ 144,473

$ 113,977



26.8 %

$ 445,637

$ 333,538



33.6 % Income tax expense



27,601



31,784



(13.2) %



128,861



95,406



35.1 % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



13,726



14,636



(6.2) %



39,345



51,419



(23.5) % Interest expense (income)



(2)



(148)



(98.6) %



(14)



(431)



(96.8) % Depreciation and amortization expense



2,855



2,669



7.0 %



8,207



8,324



(1.4) % EBITDA



188,653



162,918



15.8 %



622,036



488,256



27.4 % Loss on debt extinguishment



—



14,458



(100.0) %



—



14,458



(100.0) % Inventory impairment and other



—



—



NM





—



41



(100.0) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 188,653

$ 177,376



6.4 %

$ 622,036

$ 502,755



23.7 %



NM – Not Meaningful

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is our total debt minus outstanding borrowings under our construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 Notes payable

$ 1,016,548

$ 998,936 Revolving line of credit



165,000



— Construction loan agreements



(2,985)



— Total homebuilding debt



1,178,563



998,936 Total stockholders' equity



2,072,000



1,764,508 Total capital

$ 3,250,563

$ 2,763,444 Homebuilding debt to capital



36.3 %



36.1 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,178,563

$ 998,936 Cash and cash equivalents



(98,203)



(316,310) Cash held in escrow



(83,952)



(52,297) Net homebuilding debt



996,408



630,329 Total stockholders' equity



2,072,000



1,764,508 Net capital

$ 3,068,408

$ 2,394,837













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



32.5 %



26.3 %

Contact Information:

Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

303-268-8345

Investorrelations@CenturyCommunities.com

