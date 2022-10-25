Southern First Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.
"The third quarter saw exceptional growth for our company, including opening a record number of new deposit accounts," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of the performance of our team as we also experienced solid increases in total revenue and book value during the quarter."
2022 Third Quarter Highlights
- Net income was $8.4 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.04 for Q3 2022
- Net interest income increased 14.8% to $25.5 million at Q3 2022, compared to $22.2 million at Q3 2021
- Total loans increased 27% to $3.0 billion at Q3 2022, compared to $2.4 billion at Q3 2021
- Total deposits increased 23% to $3.0 billion at Q3 2022, compared to $2.4 billion at Q3 2021
- Book value per common share increased to $35.99, or 7%, over Q3 2021
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
8,413
7,240
7,970
12,005
14,017
Earnings per common share, diluted
1.05
0.90
0.98
1.49
1.75
Total revenue(1)
28,134
27,149
26,091
26,194
26,411
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
3.19 %
3.35 %
3.37 %
3.35 %
3.38 %
Return on average assets(3)
1.00 %
0.92 %
1.10 %
1.66 %
2.03 %
Return on average equity(3)
11.57 %
10.31 %
11.60 %
17.61 %
21.67 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
57.03 %
58.16 %
56.28 %
56.25 %
53.15 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
1.92 %
2.02 %
2.03 %
2.06 %
2.06 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
3,030,027
2,845,205
2,660,675
2,489,877
2,389,047
Total deposits
3,001,452
2,870,158
2,708,174
2,563,826
2,433,018
Core deposits(6)
2,723,592
2,588,283
2,541,113
2,479,412
2,367,841
Total assets
3,439,669
3,287,663
3,073,234
2,925,548
2,784,176
Book value per common share
35.99
35.39
34.90
35.07
33.57
Loans to deposits
100.95 %
99.13 %
98.25 %
97.12 %
98.19 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.75 %
13.97 %
14.37 %
14.90 %
14.88 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.65 %
11.83 %
12.18 %
12.65 %
12.59 %
Leverage ratio
9.44 %
9.71 %
10.12 %
10.18 %
10.20 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
11.17 %
11.33 %
11.65 %
12.09 %
12.00 %
Tangible common equity(9)
8.37 %
8.60 %
9.06 %
9.50 %
9.54 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/ total assets
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.15 %
0.17 %
0.50 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
5.24 %
7.29 %
7.83 %
12.61 %
14.90 %
Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)
0.07 %
0.10 %
0.13 %
0.09 %
0.49 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
(0.06 %)
0.02 %
0.00 %
0.06 %
(0.01 %)
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.20 %
1.20 %
1.24 %
1.22 %
1.51 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
1,388.87 %
1,166.70 %
726.88 %
625.16 %
259.95 %
INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Interest income
Loans
$
29,752
26,610
23,931
23,661
23,063
Investment securities
506
448
474
410
355
Federal funds sold
676
180
59
66
68
Total interest income
30,934
27,238
24,464
24,137
23,486
Interest expense
Deposits
5,021
1,844
908
900
934
Borrowings
459
510
392
380
380
Total interest expense
5,480
2,354
1,300
1,280
1,314
Net interest income
25,454
24,884
23,164
22,857
22,172
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
950
1,775
1,105
(4,200)
(6,000)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
24,504
23,109
22,059
27,057
28,172
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,230
1,184
1,494
1,931
2,829
Service fees on deposit accounts
194
209
191
200
199
ATM and debit card income
559
563
528
560
542
Income from bank owned life insurance
315
315
315
312
321
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
(394)
-
-
-
Other income
382
388
399
334
348
Total noninterest income
2,680
2,265
2,927
3,337
4,239
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
9,843
9,915
9,456
9,208
9,064
Occupancy
2,442
2,219
1,778
2,081
1,685
Outside service and data processing costs
1,529
1,528
1,533
1,395
1,368
Insurance
507
367
260
342
244
Professional fees
555
693
599
682
694
Marketing
338
329
269
260
248
Other
832
737
790
767
736
Total noninterest expenses
16,046
15,788
14,685
14,735
14,039
Income before provision for income taxes
11,138
9,586
10,301
15,659
18,372
Income tax expense
2,725
2,346
2,331
3,654
4,355
Net income available to common shareholders
$
8,413
7,240
7,970
12,005
14,017
Earnings per common share – Basic
$
1.06
0.91
1.00
1.52
1.78
Earnings per common share – Diluted
1.04
0.90
0.98
1.49
1.75
Basic weighted average common shares
7,972
7,945
7,932
7,877
7,874
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,065
8,075
8,096
8,057
8,001
Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $8.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, a $1.2 million increase from the second quarter of 2022 and a $5.6 million decrease from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net income from the second quarter was driven by an increase in net interest income and a reduction in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses. In addition, there was a loss on disposal of fixed assets recorded during the second quarter period. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased from the prior year due primarily to an increase in the provision for credit losses, a decrease in mortgage banking income and an increase in noninterest expenses. In addition, net interest income increased $570 thousand, or 2.3%, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with the second quarter of 2022, and increased $3.3 million, or 14.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by $184.8 million of loan growth during the third quarter of 2022.
The provision for credit losses was $950 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The provision expense during the third quarter of 2022, calculated under the new Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology, includes a $525 thousand provision for loan losses and a $425 thousand provision for unfunded commitments. We received a $1.5 million recovery on a previously charged-off loan during the third quarter of 2022 that drove the decrease in provision expense from the second quarter and the prior year periods. The reversal in the provision during the third quarter of 2021 was driven by improvement in economic conditions after the onset of the pandemic.
Noninterest income totaled $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, a $415 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2022 and a $1.6 million decrease from the third quarter of 2021. As the largest component of our noninterest income, mortgage banking income improved slightly from the prior quarter, but decreased by $1.6 million from the prior year due to lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months. In addition, we recorded a loss on disposal of assets during the second quarter of 2022 as we completed construction and relocated to our new headquarters building in Greenville, South Carolina.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $16.0 million, or a $258 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2022, and a $2.0 million increase from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by increases in occupancy and insurance expense, while the increase from the prior year related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy, and insurance expenses. Compensation and benefits expense decreased slightly from the second quarter driven by less benefits expense and increased from the prior year due to hiring of new team members, combined with annual salary increases. Occupancy expense increased from the prior quarter and prior year due to costs associated with the relocation of our headquarters, while our insurance costs increased during the second quarter of 2022 related to higher FDIC insurance premiums.
Our effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second and third quarters of 2022 and 23.7% for the third quarter of 2021. The higher tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 relates to the lesser impact of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 122,071
$ 676
2.20 %
$ 80,909
$ 180
0.89 %
$ 145,899
$ 68
0.18 %
Investment securities, taxable
91,462
449
1.95 %
98,527
404
1.64 %
93,428
301
1.28 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
10,160
74
2.89 %
10,382
56
2.16 %
10,974
70
2.54 %
Loans(10)
2,941,350
29,752
4.01 %
2,795,274
26,610
3.82 %
2,351,467
23,063
3.89 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,165,043
30,951
3.88 %
2,985,092
27,250
3.66 %
2,601,768
23,502
3.58 %
Noninterest-earning assets
159,233
154,659
132,929
Total assets
$3,324,726
$3,139,751
$2,734,697
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 361,500
178
0.20 %
$ 389,563
144
0.15 %
$ 316,775
48
0.06 %
Savings & money market
1,417,181
3,663
1.03 %
1,267,174
1,200
0.38 %
1,209,991
651
0.21 %
Time deposits
361,325
1,180
1.30 %
278,101
500
0.72 %
161,300
235
0.58 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,140,006
5,021
0.93 %
1,934,838
1,844
0.38 %
1,688,066
934
0.22 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
1,357
10
2.92 %
53,179
105
0.79 %
-
-
- %
Subordinated debentures
36,169
449
4.93 %
36,143
405
4.49 %
36,062
380
4.18 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,177,532
5,480
1.00 %
2,024,160
2,354
0.47 %
1,724,128
1,314
0.30 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
858,202
833,943
753,901
Shareholders' equity
288,542
281,648
256,668
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$3,324,276
$3,139,751
$2,734,697
Net interest spread
2.88 %
3.19 %
3.28 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin
$25,471
3.19 %
$24,896
3.35 %
$22,188
3.38 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
17
12
16
Net interest income
$25,454
$24,884
$22,172
Net interest income was $25.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, a $570 thousand increase from the second quarter, resulting primarily from a $3.7 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by $146.1 million growth in average loan balances at an average rate of 4.01%, 19-basis points higher than the previous quarter. In comparison to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $3.3 million, resulting primarily from $589.9 million growth in average loan balances during the 2022 period, combined with a 12-basis point increase in loan yield. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.19% for the third quarter of 2022, a 16-basis point decrease from 3.35% for the third quarter of 2022, and a 19-basis point decrease from 3.38% for the third quarter of 2021. As a result of the Federal Reserve's 300-basis point interest rate hikes during the first nine months of 2022, the yield on our interest-earning assets has increased by 30-basis points during the third quarter of 2022 in comparison to the third quarter of 2021. However, the rate on our interest-bearing liabilities has increased by 70-basis points during the same time period, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the third quarter of 2022.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
16,530
21,090
20,992
21,770
17,944
Federal funds sold
139,544
124,462
95,093
86,882
47,440
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
4,532
36,538
33,131
58,557
63,149
Total cash and cash equivalents
160,606
182,090
149,216
167,209
128,533
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
91,521
98,991
106,978
120,281
113,802
Other investments
5,449
5,065
4,104
4,021
2,820
Total investment securities
96,970
104,056
111,082
124,302
116,622
Mortgage loans held for sale
9,243
18,329
17,840
13,556
31,641
Loans (5)
3,030,027
2,845,205
2,660,675
2,489,877
2,389,047
Less allowance for credit losses
(36,317)
(34,192)
(32,944)
(30,408)
(36,075)
Loans, net
2,993,710
2,811,013
2,627,731
2,459,469
2,352,972
Bank owned life insurance
50,778
50,463
50,148
49,833
49,521
Property and equipment, net
99,530
96,674
95,129
92,370
78,456
Deferred income taxes
18,425
15,078
10,635
8,397
16,591
Other assets
10,407
9,960
10,859
10,412
9,840
Total assets
$
3,439,669
3,287,663
3,072,640
2,925,548
2,784,176
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,001,452
2,870,158
2,708,174
2,563,826
2,433,018
FHLB Advances
60,000
50,000
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures
36,187
36,160
36,133
36,106
36,079
Other liabilities
54,245
48,708
49,809
47,715
49,450
Total liabilities
3,151,884
3,005,026
2,794,116
2,647,647
2,518,547
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
80
80
80
79
79
Nonvested restricted stock
(3,348)
(3,230)
(3,425)
(1,435)
(1,469)
Additional paid-in capital
118,433
117,714
117,286
114,226
113,501
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(14,009)
(10,143)
(6,393)
(740)
(248)
Retained earnings
186,629
178,216
170,976
165,771
153,766
Total shareholders' equity
287,785
282,637
278,524
277,901
265,629
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,439,669
3,287,663
3,072,640
2,925,548
2,784,176
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
35.99
35.39
34.90
35.07
33.57
Stock price:
High
47.16
50.09
65.02
64.73
53.50
Low
41.66
42.25
50.84
52.73
48.62
Period end
41.66
43.59
50.84
62.49
53.50
Common shares outstanding
7,997
7,986
7,981
7,925
7,913
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
253
259
265
270
7,400
Commercial business
79
-
-
-
1,469
Consumer
Real estate
-
183
739
989
1,461
Home equity
197
200
815
653
818
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings
2,086
2,289
2,713
2,952
2,730
Total nonaccrual loans
2,615
2,931
4,532
4,864
13,878
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,615
2,931
4,532
4,864
13,878
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.15 %
0.17 %
0.50 %
Total loans
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.17 %
0.20 %
0.58 %
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
$
4,683
3,558
3,241
3,299
4,044
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
5.24 %
7.29 %
7.83 %
12.61 %
14.90 %
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
34,192
32,944
30,408
36,075
41,912
CECL adjustment
-
-
1,500
-
-
Loans charged-off
-
(316)
(169)
(1,509)
(243)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
1,600
39
180
42
406
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
1,600
(277)
11
(1,467)
163
Provision for credit losses
525
1,525
1,025
(4,200)
(6,000)
Balance, end of period
$
36,317
34,192
32,944
30,408
36,075
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.20 %
1.20 %
1.24 %
1.22 %
1.51 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
1,388.87 %
1,166.70 %
726.88 %
625.22 %
259.95 %
Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)
(0.22 %)
0.04 %
0.00 %
0.24 %
(0.03 %)
Total nonperforming assets decreased by $316 thousand to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing 0.08% of total assets, compared to 0.09% in the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 1,388.9% on September 30, 2022, compared to 1,166.7% on June 30, 2022 and 260.0% on September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2022, our classified asset ratio improved to 5.24%. The improvement over the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of six hotel loans, or $18.5 million in the aggregate, we upgraded from substandard during the first nine months of 2022.
Effective January 1, 2022, we early adopted the CECL methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an increase of $1.5 million to our allowance for credit losses and an increase of $2.0 million to our reserve for unfunded commitments. The tax-effected impact of these two items totaled $2.8 million and was recorded as an adjustment to our retained earnings as of January 1, 2022.
On September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $36.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans, compared to $34.2 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, and $36.1 million, or 1.51% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. We had net recoveries of $1.6 million, or (0.22%) annualized, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $277 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. Net recoveries were $163 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. There was a provision for credit losses of $525 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
572,972
551,544
527,776
488,965
470,614
Non-owner occupied RE
799,569
741,263
705,811
666,833
628,521
Construction
85,850
84,612
75,015
64,425
87,892
Business
419,312
389,790
352,932
333,049
307,969
Total commercial loans
1,877,703
1,767,209
1,661,534
1,553,272
1,494,996
Consumer
Real estate
873,471
812,130
745,667
694,401
648,276
Home equity
171,904
161,512
155,678
154,839
155,049
Construction
77,798
76,878
72,627
59,846
57,419
Other
29,151
27,476
25,169
27,519
33,307
Total consumer loans
1,152,324
1,077,996
999,141
936,605
894,051
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,030,027
2,845,205
2,660,675
2,489,877
2,389,047
Less—allowance for credit losses
(36,317)
(34,192)
(32,944)
(30,408)
(36,075)
Total loans, net
$
2,993,710
2,811,013
2,627,731
2,459,469
2,352,972
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Non-interest bearing
$
791,050
799,169
779,262
768,650
720,444
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
357,862
364,189
416,322
401,788
331,167
Money market accounts
1,452,958
1,320,329
1,238,866
1,201,099
1,188,666
Savings
42,335
41,944
41,630
39,696
34,018
Time, less than $250,000
79,387
62,340
57,972
61,122
65,177
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
277,860
282,187
174,122
91,471
93,546
Total deposits
$
3,001,452
2,870,158
2,708,174
2,563,826
2,433,018
Footnotes to tables:
(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(7) September 30, 2022 ratios are preliminary.
(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.4 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
