LA ROCHE-POSAY LAUNCHES BEST-SELLING LIPIKAR BODY CREAM IN A NEW ECO-CONSCIOUS TUBE

The dermatologist recommended Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream for dry to extra dry skin introduces a new generation of eco-conscious packaging

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in demand for sustainable beauty products has left consumers struggling to find and recognize products that are eco-friendly. Sustainability is often recognized as the most influential factor for 41% of consumers when choosing which brands to purchase from, but brands are having difficulty attracting and retaining customers1. Similarly, 61% of consumers struggle to determine whether a product is ethically produced or not by looking at its packaging2.

Dermatologist-trusted skincare brand, La Roche-Posay is proud to continue its brand mission to act for good by creating products that help both people and the planet. Introducing Lipikar AP+M Moisturizing Cream in a new Eco-Tube, a generation of packaging that integrates cardboard and uses 60% less plastic3. This best-selling body cream is available in two eco-friendly sizes, a 400ML bottle with pump that is made from 96% recycled plastic and the new 200ML eco-tube.

AT THE FOREFRONT OF SUSTAINABILITY FOR THE BRAND

La Roche-Posay's Lipikar body care line is consistently at the forefront of sustainability for the brand. Lipikar AP+M is also formulated with 100% sustainably sourced shea butter from Burkina Faso. The brand's sustainable sourcing program focuses on a fair return for women, adding local value to the communities it sources from and reducing the environmental impact. By the end of 2023, 40,000 women will be supported through the sustainable sourcing program.

"As a dermatologist, I recommend moisturizers for dry skin that are tested on and safe for sensitive skin and do not include any harsh or irritating ingredients. As a mom, I appreciate products that are good for Mother Earth. Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream is safe enough for the whole family, including babies as young as 2 weeks, and this new eco-tube is better for the planet," says dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, MD, FAAD.

RIGOROUSLY TESTED- STRICT FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream:

Fragrance-free

Paraben-free

Allergy tested

Dermatologist tested for safety

Suitable for sensitive skin

Non-comedogenic

Suitable for babies 2 weeks and up

Mineral-oil free

Suitable for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation

La Roche Posay's Lipikar line includes Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream, Lipikar Lotion, Lipikar Eczema Cream, and Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Moisturizing Wash.

The new Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream Eco-Conscious Tube has a suggested retail price of $14.99 (200ml) and can be purchased at select CVS and Ulta stores, and online at www.laroche-posay.us and Amazon in. It will also be available at select Target and Walgreens/Duane Reade stores this fall.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide[1], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

[i] L'Oreal Barometer Study, Wave 3, Healthcare Market Worldwide

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA and Tik Tok @LaRochePosayUS

1 https://www.beautypackaging.com/contents/view_online-exclusives/2021-08-19/survey-says-consumers-want-their-packaging-sustainable-please

2 https://www.cosmeticsbusiness.com/news/article_page/64_of_consumers_find_it_difficult_to_buy_sustainable_beauty_products/177154

3 60% less plastic compared to the previous 200ML Lipikar AP+ plastic tube

