Givex's Australia and New Zealand Office Celebrates Growth with Over 3,000 New Locations

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) announced today the continued growth of its Australia office, which recently delivered custom gift programs for major multi-unit retailers with more than 3,000 locations to utilize its industry-leading gift card program.

"We opened the Australia office in 2008, and have been very pleased with our consistent growth over the last fourteen years," said Larry Samuels, Managing Director of Givex Australia and New Zealand. "Our team is working diligently to expand our footprint with new and existing clients throughout our region."

The Givex Australia and New Zealand office successfully set up custom gift card programs for several major retail, fashion, grocery, hotel and restaurant brands, highlighting the flexibility of the Givex platform.

In addition to gift cards, Givex also offers leading point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, Kitchen Display System (KDS), GivexPay and more.

"Clients continue to come to Givex because of our best-in-class customer support, our ability to create custom programs and seamless integrations, as well as our robust analytics and reporting," said Samuels. "It's been a great year for Givex in Australia and New Zealand, and we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory for the balance of the year and beyond."

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 116,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com .

