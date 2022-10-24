Plus Platform announces Encompass integration with ICE Mortgage Technology through Encompass Investor Connect

Integration enables lenders to securely deliver data from Encompass to the Plus Platform for immediate post-closing QC and QA review

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Platform, a software provider offering real-time access to mortgage data and loan documents, announced today their Encompass Investor Connect™ integration available through ICE Mortgage Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure.

ICE Mortgage Technology's Encompass Platform provides one system of record that enables banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders to originate and fund mortgages and improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency. This new integration into Encompass Investor Connect gives Encompass users the ability to gather all documents and standard data sets (MISMO 3.4/ULAD, ULDD, UCD) and deliver them from Encompass at origination to Plus's asset management platform. This will enable Encompass lenders to seamlessly and securely transfer loan data to the Plus Platform for immediate post-closing QC and QA reviews, as well as efficiently preparing the reviewed data to the next owner of the loan, ensuring no file or data degradation in the loan transfer process.

"Plus Platform is proud to deliver an automated experience to Encompass customers enabling them to centralize the movement of data and documents onto Plus's platform to assist with asset management. We're excited to work with ICE Mortgage Technology, given our mutual dedication to modernize the rails of the mortgage market and driving the future of the digital mortgage experience," said Buck Collins, CEO & Co-Founder of Plus Platform. "We look forward to bringing greater transparency and efficiencies to the market through our new integration and future collaboration."

Plus Platform is a software provider offering real-time access to mortgage data and loan documents, which are enhanced with additional borrower, home, and loan data. This allows for proactive loan review and reporting, and more robust asset management, with better communication between counterparties. The platform offers cost-effective, streamlined automation for several categories of market participants, including lenders, investors and servicers.

Mortgage industry veteran and post-crisis RMBS reform leader, Eric Kaplan, said, "I'm excited at how Plus can help drive change across the industry, because it addresses real, long-standing needs. If stakeholders had the functionality of Plus over the last few mortgage cycles, it would have made a tremendous difference on many levels." Kaplan, who is also a former Structured Finance Association and MISMO board member, continued, "I think Plus is poised to make a real impact going forward and that the ICE partnership can help to accelerate that impact."

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

Plus Platform offers modern software to strengthen and transform the residential mortgage market. This next-generation platform creates a stable environment for the preservation and enhancement of the data and documents surrounding each loan, for the benefit of all market participants. Plus Platform is based in New York, New York. Visit www.plusplatform.io or email inquiries@plusplatform.io to learn more.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC in February 2022.

