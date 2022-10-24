Nova Space Inc. Announces New Professional Development Platform in Partnership With the Keystone Space Collaborative to Support Talent Pool for the Booming Space Economy

Nova Space Inc. Announces New Professional Development Platform in Partnership With the Keystone Space Collaborative to Support Talent Pool for the Booming Space Economy

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions' (OTC: PCST) wholly owned subsidiary Nova Space Inc. announces a formal partnership with the Keystone Space Collaborative (KSC), to provide KSC members with exclusive access to a new member portal housing courses and other resources to help current and future space industry professionals stay competitive and support the growing demand for a local skilled space workforce focused in the Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia Tri-State region.

"Our intention with the Keystone Space Collaborative has always been to create the connections necessary to make our region a space industry powerhouse. This new partnership and platform takes our ability to do that to a new level," said Justine Kasznica, Keystone Space Collaborative Board Chair. "We're thrilled to offer these new benefits to our members and continue building on these exciting opportunities our organization can offer our network and the region as a whole."

The tri-state region has already made a substantial impact in the space economy, supporting well over 1,000 organizations actively developing new technology and supporting current DoD, NASA and private space missions. The tailored curriculum roadmap, created by government clients and the space experts at Nova Space Inc., consists of free and discounted courses on topics including:

Orbital Mechanics

Mission Design

Launch and Propulsion

The Space Environment

Communications

"Today's employers, across industries, are faced with a new challenge stemming from the pace of innovation and the short lifespan of many day-to-day skills," said Christopher Allen, Nova Space COO. "From the software suites our employees use, to new market disruptors changing business models, to the speed in which professionals are changing careers, employers must establish a learning culture in the organization to support the rapid acquisition and mastery of new skills."

In addition to the asynchronous, experiential digital earning course catalog that is aimed at helping individuals become competent and confident space professionals, the portal will enable KSC members to:

Access the KSC's growing collection of articles, whitepapers, and webinars

Participate in social learning events with the KSC's Industry Council and other KSC members

Access the KSC's one-of-a-kind interactive Ecosystem Map that identifies industry stakeholders and entities in the region

Browse and post regional opportunities and job listings on an interactive, professional "matchmaking" forum

"This partnership is a significant step forward in identifying the human aspect to growth of the space industry. By providing a spectrum of training and professional development opportunities to members, the Keystone Space Collaborative is supporting workforce development across the region, and Nova Space is proud to lead this initiative," said Joseph Horvath, Nova Space CEO.

The KSC adds a strategic partner to the list of professional organizations already working with Nova Space including the Space Foundation and AIAA, establishing Nova Space as the globally recognized industry leader in award-winning Space professional development and education.

ABOUT NOVA SPACE INC: Nova Space is already well known for its signature space professional-development programs, designed to support the growth of space industry professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders, commercial companies, and governmental organizations. The founders of the company have more than five decades of combined experience in space operations, astronautics, and custom learning development in both commercial and government settings. To learn more, visit novaspaceinc.com.

ABOUT THE KEYSTONE SPACE COLLABORATIVE: Founded in 2021, the Keystone Space Collaborative is the tri-state's premier space organization committed to attracting, growing and amplifying the next generation of space industry businesses and talent in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. By convening people passionate about space, the Collaborative aims to attract more opportunities for job creation, inclusive prosperity, and growth in this fast-growing sector. To learn more, visit keystonespace.org.

ABOUT PURE CAPITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

Since 2006, Pure Capital Solutions, Inc has been assisting small to medium sized businesses by investment and consulting. We have provided short-term financing, factoring, loans, and consulting using our diverse expertise. We also directly invest in our subsidiaries and help them grow. Learn more by visiting purecapitalsolution.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Pure Capital Solutions