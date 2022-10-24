iCIMS Introduces iCIMS Advanced Analytics and Delivers New Capabilities for Deeper Talent Insight and Recruitment Efficiency

Expanded analytics solution is powered by Visier and brings talent teams a powerful and collaborative way to visualize and report on data

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced new innovations to help talent teams gain unparalleled talent intelligence, automate more tasks and inspire existing employees to design their next career opportunity internally.

"We're delivering the solutions and capabilities talent teams need to address today's biggest challenges..."

"Today's talent and business landscape is unique – many employers are desperate to hire talent amid continued labor shortages, yet simultaneously taking steps to slow down hiring, making retention a competing priority," said Al Smith, chief technology officer, iCIMS. "We're delivering the solutions and capabilities talent teams need to address today's biggest challenges and adapt with their evolving, future needs."

As part of the iCIMS Fall 2022 Release, iCIMS is expanding its existing analytics offering, with new advanced analytics, which has predictive capabilities. Powered by Visier, a leader in people analytics, iCIMS Advanced Analytics helps talent teams analyze and visualize applicant tracking system (ATS) data like never before. The new solution gives users more talent intelligence with greater flexibility, while saving time and streamlining collaboration.

"Organizations can now better connect their talent acquisition strategy to business outcomes by layering data insights across the entire talent lifecycle," said Dave Weisbeck, chief strategy officer, Visier.

iCIMS Advanced Analytics will enable talent teams to:

Be data-driven with intuitive, guided insights . Talent analytics can be accessible for everyone with pre-built guidebooks that allow users to drill into topics and ask questions using natural language to get a deeper understanding of recruitment metrics.

Explore and visualize talent data with ease . Users can marry and transform hundreds of their data points from . Users can marry and transform hundreds of their data points from iCIMS ATS , then filter, slice and explore different visualizations to find the best way to surface insights from the data.

Share insights. Talent teams can now create shareable links, schedule automated emails to colleagues and quickly turn any analysis into a sleek, executive-ready presentation.

The iCIMS 2022 Fall Release also simplifies sourcing workflows with a new, streamlined integration with iCIMS Marketing Automation (formerly Candidate.ID), a 2022 "Top HR Product of the Year," and iCIMS ATS, making it easier for talent teams to reengage past applicants. Organizations can now give employees the space to explore career interests and enrich conversations around internal mobility and career development with Career Studio within iCIMS Opportunity Marketplace.

Learn more about new innovations in the iCIMS Talent Cloud. See how leading employers are partnering with iCIMS to transform talent at the third annual INSPIRE global conference on Nov. 17.

