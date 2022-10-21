LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Moran is pleased to present major works by Judy Chicago, Marcos Grigorian, Rosangela Renno, Jenny Holzer, Josh Smith, Doug Aitken, Jean-Michel Othoniel, and the Father of the Space and Light Movement, James Turrell with his important work, Hologram #10 at Moran's Autumn Modern & Contemporary Art sale. On the heels of Moran's three World-Auction Records in their September Modern & Contemporary Art sale, this selection of rare-to-market works by blue-chip artists on Tuesday, November 1st will certainly be an auction the art world will be closely watching.

Lot #64 Judy Chicago, (PRNewswire)

Works by James Turrell and Judy Chicago Highlight John Moran Auctioneers Autumn Modern & Contemporary Fine Art Sale

Moran's is honored to be presenting the fresh-to-market work, Transformation Painting, 1973, by the feminist artist and educator, Judy Chicago. This work represents a pivotal moment in her career— It marks the transition of her artistic practice moving away from the light and space movement and toward more socially conscious works, particularly in relation to gender and sexual identity. Chicago helped pioneer the feminist art movement in the 1960s and 70s and this is a strong example of artwork from that time. Transformation Painting, is a part of feminist history and history at large: the work was exhibited at the landmark 1973 exhibition "Womanhouse" in Los Angeles, the first ever feminist exhibition to gain national attention. The abstract imagery of Transformation Painting alludes to the feminine and the captions give insight into the artist's innermost thoughts and vulnerabilities (i.e., commentary about a dinner party in which she was excluded). It also led her to creating a body of work that is now part of the Brooklyn Museum's permanent collection thanks to the support of a collector, Elizabeth Sackler. Judy Chicago has entered the historical canon and artworks like this show her to not only be on the right side of history, but to have forged the path. Transformation Painting, estimated at $80,000-120,000, is a highlight of the sale and is one of few works by Chicago to have appeared at auction.

Included in this sale are several works previously held in an important New York Corporate Collection, the same collection that housed Moran's recent World-Auction Record-breaking, Alice Baber. This over fifty-year-old collection features work by Robert Natkin and Robert Sterling Neuman. There will also be a variety of photography from contemporary artists such as Lawrence Schiller, Robert Weingarten Jean Pigozzi, Yuka V., Mike Figgis, Douglas Kirkland, and Melanie Pullen.

