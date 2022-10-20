Kalderos Continues Momentum by Naming Lisa Bomrad its First Chief People Officer

Bomrad to lead all HR initiatives as Kalderos grows its team this year by as much as 35%.

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology company Kalderos, creator of the healthcare industry's first Drug Discount Management platform, today announced Lisa Bomrad as its first Chief People Officer. Bomrad joins Kalderos as the company looks to expand its team by as much as 35 percent by the end of 2022. Kalderos has already expanded its customer base by 40 percent since the year began — fueled by significant adoption among the safety-net provider (covered entity) community.

Lisa Bomrad, Chief People Officer, Kalderos (PRNewswire)

A seasoned leader in the development and implementation of workforce strategies, Bomrad will drive all people operations, enabling Kalderos to deliver on critical business objectives essential to the company's next phase of growth. The company has nearly doubled its customer count since the start of the year and is seeing 20x engagement with the Kalderos platform among covered entities since 2018. As a result, Kalderos expects to double its revenue this year.

"While our industry-leading technology continues to generate rapid adoption in the Drug Discount Management market, it's the people who work at Kalderos that are the single most important key to our long-term success," said Kalderos CEO Brent Dover. "Lisa has an unmatched background and reputation for building and scaling high-performing teams, and she has tremendous enthusiasm and passion for helping employees advance in their careers. We are confident that she will preserve and add to our incredible company culture that's built on employee engagement, compassion and mutual respect for our mission."

Prior to Kalderos, Bomrad led human resources for other high-growth, early-stage companies, including Homethrive, Inc., Farmer's Fridge, Home Chef, LLC, and Meritas. She also has deep experience working for large corporations like Aramark and Abbott Laboratories. Bomrad received an MBA in Human Resource Management from DePaul University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.

"Kalderos is at the forefront of innovation in healthcare, and its mission to help the providers treating our most vulnerable communities is among the main reasons I look forward to leading the people team," said Bomrad. "While Kalderos already has an amazing culture and leadership team, I'm ready to apply my experience to create a world-class team that will both retain and attract the best talent."

To enable future growth, Kalderos is investing heavily in people development and culture.

About Kalderos

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the healthcare industry's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and algorithms to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and providers. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

Redefining how the business of healthcare performs.™ (PRNewsfoto/Kalderos) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kalderos