HUDOCK EMPLOYMENT LAW GROUP NAMED TOP CALIFORNIA BOUTIQUE LAW FIRM

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer defense law firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that the firm has been named a 2022 "Top Boutique" by the Daily Journal. The list recognizes California's leading law firms dedicated to one practice area. Honorees are chosen in a competitive process each year based on criteria such as the history of the firm's practice, the firm's current projects, and growth in recent years.

Founding attorney Robert Hudock started Hudock Employment Law Group in 2015 after working at large firms and identifying how the way big firms managed their work could be better. "I made myself a student of client service and case handling and ways in which they might be improved," Hudock said in a special feature, published earlier this week.

Clients often bring their employment litigation to Hudock Employment Law Group when they lose confidence in the big law firms that had been representing them. "Those clients call concerned because their defense firms aren't communicating well," writes the feature. These were the circumstances last year when Hudock secured a body armor manufacturer that asked him to take over an individual plaintiff's disability discrimination and wrongful termination suit and a wage-and-hour class action lawsuit. Hudock's team was able to turn around both cases within weeks.

The firm's responsiveness to clients differentiates it from many others, says senior attorney Eliza Langdon Oliver. A client being sued for the first time is scared and they "need an attorney who's going to be responsive to them and also educate them…so that they aren't just feeling left out in the dark. I think that is something we do a really good job with," Oliver continues.

The publication highlights additional recent work, including defending one of Colorado's first cannabis companies in a wide-ranging employment lawsuit, taking over the case just as the plaintiff was about to win a default judgment. Hudock was able to "get them out of that mess," litigated the case, and put the employer in a much more favorable position.

Recently named in Lawdragon 500's Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers Guide, the firm has achieved successful results for clients in wage & hour, discrimination, harassment, & retaliation, wrongful termination, employee leave, workplace management, and employee agreements.

Hudock Employment Law Group provides employment litigation and counseling services to growth-minded companies in California, helping them protect their reputations and attract top talent.

