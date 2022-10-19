Universal Manufacturing and Design Receives Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Universal Manufacturing and Design made the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be recognized by INC. as one of the fastest growing companies in the US. This recognition is the direct result of the hard work and determination of our employees and the 300+ authorized dealers of ONE Gutter Guard across the US." says Jon Sjostedt, founder and CEO of UMD.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Jim Cullen, VP of Engineering says "Our ONE Gutter Guard product line was designed to be the most versatile gutter protection product available, and we are very pleased to see its overwhelming acceptance in the market. We are persistent in our passion to design and manufacture products that deliver 3 core components - Quality, Performance and Value! "

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

