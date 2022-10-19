M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.53 in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $3.69 in the year-earlier quarter and $1.08 in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $647 million in the recent quarter, $495 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $218 million in the second 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets was 1.28% in each of the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, and .42% in the second quarter of 2022. That net income produced a return on average common shareholders' equity of 10.43% in the recent quarter, 12.16% in the similar 2021 period and 3.21% in the second quarter of 2022. The results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $53 million ($39 million after-tax effect, or $0.22 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $9 million ($7 million after-tax effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $465 million ($346 million after-tax effect, or $1.94 of diluted earnings per share) in the second quarter of 2022.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "We are pleased with the recent quarter gains in net operating income which are up 21% from the second quarter and 39% year over year. That improvement reflects increases in taxable-equivalent net interest income of 19% and 74%, coupled with low credit losses and well-controlled expenses. We are excited to continue our integration work to build a preeminent commercial bank across the eastern United States and we are committed to the success of the consumers, small businesses and communities across our expanded footprint."

Earnings Highlights























































Change 3Q22 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

3Q22



3Q21



2Q22



3Q21



2Q22

































Net income

$ 647



$ 495



$ 218





31 %



197 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 621



$ 476



$ 192





30 %



223 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.53



$ 3.69



$ 1.08





-4 %



227 % Annualized return on average assets



1.28 %



1.28 %



.42 %











Annualized return on average common equity



10.43 %



12.16 %



3.21 %













For the first nine months of 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $7.14, compared with $10.43 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income was $1.23 billion and $1.40 billion in the first three quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was .87% and 7.24%, respectively, compared with 1.24% and 11.76%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services and other temporary help fees associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs. Reflected in merger-related expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was a provision for credit losses of $242 million. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") also be recognized. Accordingly, M&T recorded a $242 million provision related to such loans obtained in the People's United acquisition. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.83 in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $3.76 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.10 in the second quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $700 million in the recent quarter, $504 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $578 million in 2022's second quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was 1.44% and 17.89%, respectively, 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.16% and 14.41%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first nine months of 2022 totaled $9.78, compared with $10.61 in the similar 2021 period. Net operating income during the first nine months of 2022 was $1.65 billion, up from $1.42 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.23% and 15.13%, respectively, in the initial nine months of 2022, compared with 1.30% and 17.10%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $1.69 billion in the recent quarter, up from $971 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.42 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and, additionally, when compared with the year-earlier quarter, the impact of earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Average earning assets totaled $182.4 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $140.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021 and $189.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Average loans outstanding were $127.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $95.3 billion in the year earlier quarter and $127.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The higher average balances of both earnings assets and loans outstanding in the second and third quarters of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflect the impact of additional earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 3.68% in the third quarter of 2022, up from 2.74% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 3.01% in the second quarter of 2022.

































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income























































Change 3Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q22



3Q21



2Q22



3Q21



2Q22

































Average earning assets

$ 182,382



$ 140,420



$ 189,755





30 %



-4 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 1,691



$ 971



$ 1,422





74 %



19 % Net interest margin



3.68 %



2.74 %



3.01 %













Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The provision for credit losses was $115 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $302 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a $20 million recapture of provision in the third quarter of 2021. Included in the second quarter of 2022 was a $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. GAAP provides that an allowance for credit losses on such loans be recorded beyond the recognition of the fair value of the loans at the acquisition date. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $60 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $63 million in the third quarter of 2022, $40 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $50 million in 2022's second quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .20% and .17% in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .16% in the second quarter of 2022.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.43 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $2.24 billion at September 30, 2021 and $2.63 billion at June 30, 2022. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with September 30, 2021 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.89% at September 30, 2022, improved from 2.40% a year earlier and 2.05% at June 30, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $37 million at September 30, 2022, $25 million a year earlier and $29 million at June 30, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.88 billion or 1.46% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 compared with $1.52 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2021 and $1.82 billion or 1.42% at June 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans. The higher allowance for credit losses as a percentage of outstanding loans at the recent quarter end as compared with June 30, 2022 reflects a modestly less optimistic macroeconomic forecast.

Asset Quality Metrics























Change 3Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q22



3Q21



2Q22



3Q21



2Q22

































At end of quarter





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,429



$ 2,242



$ 2,633





8 %



-8 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 37



$ 25



$ 29





49 %



29 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,466



$ 2,267



$ 2,662





9 %



-7 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 477



$ 1,026



$ 524





-54 %



-9 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.89 %



2.40 %



2.05 %











































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,876



$ 1,515



$ 1,824





24 %



3 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.46 %



1.62 %



1.42 %











































For the period





























Provision for credit losses

$ 115



$ (20)



$ 302





—





-62 % Net charge-offs (2)

$ 63



$ 40



$ 50





58 %



27 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized) (2)



.20 %



.17 %



.16 %































(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans. (2) For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs and related data do not reflect $33 million of charge-offs related to PCD acquired loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income totaled $563 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $569 million in the year-earlier quarter. Trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and credit-related fees included in other revenues from operations all increased reflecting the acquisition of People's United, but were offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. Noninterest income was $571 million in this year's second quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of lower service charges on deposit accounts and trust income, offset by higher credit-related fees.

Noninterest Income























































Change 3Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q22



3Q21



2Q22



3Q21



2Q22

































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 83



$ 160



$ 83





-48 %



—

Service charges on deposit accounts



115





105





124





9 %



-7 % Trust income



187





157





190





19 %



-2 % Brokerage services income



21





20





24





3 %



-13 % Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



5





6





2





-9 %



122 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1)





—





—





—





—

Other revenues from operations



153





121





148





27 %



4 % Total

$ 563



$ 569



$ 571





-1 %



-1 %

Noninterest expense totaled $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $899 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $1.40 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.21 billion in the recent quarter, $888 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.16 billion in 2022's second quarter. The most significant factor for the higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter was the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition. Compared with the second quarter of 2022, the $46 million increase in operating expenses in 2022's third quarter predominantly resulted from a $32 million rise in salaries and benefits expenses attributable to an additional pay day in the third quarter and M&T's continued investment in its talent base through salaries and incentive compensation.

Noninterest Expense























































Change 3Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q22



3Q21



2Q22



3Q21



2Q22

































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 736



$ 510



$ 776





44 %



-5 % Equipment and net occupancy



127





81





125





57 %



2 % Outside data processing and software



95





73





94





31 %



1 % FDIC assessments



28





19





22





49 %



24 % Advertising and marketing



21





15





21





41 %



4 % Printing, postage and supplies



15





8





16





87 %



-5 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



18





3





18





571 %



—

Other costs of operations



239





190





331





25 %



-28 % Total

$ 1,279



$ 899



$ 1,403





42 %



-9 %

































The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 53.6% in the third quarter of 2022, 57.7% in the year-earlier quarter and 58.3% in the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $198.0 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $151.9 billion and $204.0 billion at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $128.2 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021 and $128.5 billion at June 30, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and June 30, 2022 as compared with September 30, 2021 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $163.8 billion at the recent quarter-end and $170.4 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $128.7 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.3 billion or 12.76% of total assets at September 30, 2022, $17.5 billion or 11.54% at September 30, 2021 and $25.8 billion or 12.64% at June 30, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.2 billion, or $134.45 per share, at September 30, 2022, compared with $15.8 billion, or $122.60 per share, a year-earlier and $23.8 billion, or $135.16 per share, at June 30, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $84.28 at September 30, 2022, $86.88 at September 30, 2021 and $85.78 at June 30, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.7% at September 30, 2022, compared with 10.9% three months earlier and 11.1% at September 30, 2021.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,282,449 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $182.79 resulting in a total cost of $600 million.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ322. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday October 26, 2022 by calling (800) 688-7339, or (402) 220-1347 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to the Company and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. As described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United acquisition (as described in the next paragraph); economic conditions including inflation and supply chain issues; the impact of international conflicts or other events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company does business; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the Company's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; and other factors that may affect future results of the Company.

Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on the Company's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of the Company.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights



Three months ended









Nine months ended









September 30









September 30







Amounts in thousands, except per share 2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change

Performance

































Net income $ 646,596





495,460





31 %

$ 1,226,292





1,400,778





-12 % Net income available to common shareholders

620,554





475,961





30 %



1,152,406





1,342,812





-14 % Per common share:

































Basic earnings $ 3.55





3.70





-4 %

$ 7.18





10.44





-31 % Diluted earnings

3.53





3.69





-4 %



7.14





10.43





-32 % Cash dividends $ 1.20





1.10





9 %

$ 3.60





3.30





9 % Common shares outstanding:

































Average - diluted (1)

175,682





128,844





36 %



161,295





128,786





25 % Period end (2)

172,900





128,699





34 %



172,900





128,699





34 % Return on (annualized):

































Average total assets

1.28 %



1.28 %









.87 %



1.24 %





Average common shareholders' equity

10.43 %



12.16 %









7.24 %



11.76 %





Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,690,518





970,953





74 %

$ 4,020,369





2,902,154





39 % Yield on average earning assets

3.90 %



2.82 %









3.30 %



2.91 %





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.41 %



.14 %









.27 %



.15 %





Net interest spread

3.49 %



2.68 %









3.03 %



2.76 %





Contribution of interest-free funds

.19 %



.06 %









.12 %



.07 %





Net interest margin

3.68 %



2.74 %









3.15 %



2.83 %





Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.20 %



.17 %









.14 %



.22 %





Net operating results (3)

































Net operating income $ 700,030





504,030





39 %

$ 1,653,651





1,424,361





16 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.83





3.76





2 %



9.78





10.61





-8 % Return on (annualized):

































Average tangible assets

1.44 %



1.34 %









1.23 %



1.30 %





Average tangible common equity

17.89 %



17.54 %









15.13 %



17.10 %





Efficiency ratio

53.6 %



57.7 %









58.1 %



58.8 %











































At September 30





















Loan quality 2022



2021



Change



















Nonaccrual loans $ 2,429,326





2,242,263





8 %

















Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37,031





24,786





49 %

















Total nonperforming assets $ 2,466,357





2,267,049





9 %

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 476,503





1,026,080





-54 %

















Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

































Nonaccrual loans $ 44,797





47,358





-5 %

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

423,371





947,091





-55 %

















Renegotiated loans $ 356,797





242,955





47 %

















Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.89 %



2.40 %























Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.46 %



1.62 %









































(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appears herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share 2022



2022



2022



2021



2021

Performance



























Net income $ 646,596





217,522





362,174





457,968





495,460

Net income available to common shareholders

620,554





192,236





339,590





434,171





475,961

Per common share:



























Basic earnings $ 3.55





1.08





2.63





3.37





3.70

Diluted earnings

3.53





1.08





2.62





3.37





3.69

Cash dividends $ 1.20





1.20





1.20





1.20





1.10

Common shares outstanding:



























Average - diluted (1)

175,682





178,277





129,416





128,888





128,844

Period end (2)

172,900





175,969





129,080





128,705





128,699

Return on (annualized):



























Average total assets

1.28 %



.42 %



.97 %



1.15 %



1.28 % Average common shareholders' equity

10.43 %



3.21 %



8.55 %



10.91 %



12.16 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,690,518





1,422,443





907,408





937,356





970,953

Yield on average earning assets

3.90 %



3.12 %



2.72 %



2.64 %



2.82 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.41 %



.20 %



.13 %



.12 %



.14 % Net interest spread

3.49 %



2.92 %



2.59 %



2.52 %



2.68 % Contribution of interest-free funds

.19 %



.09 %



.06 %



.06 %



.06 % Net interest margin

3.68 %



3.01 %



2.65 %



2.58 %



2.74 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.20 %



.16 %



.03 %



.13 %



.17 % Net operating results (3)



























Net operating income $ 700,030





577,622





375,999





475,477





504,030

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.83





3.10





2.73





3.50





3.76

Return on (annualized):



























Average tangible assets

1.44 %



1.16 %



1.04 %



1.23 %



1.34 % Average tangible common equity

17.89 %



14.41 %



12.44 %



15.98 %



17.54 % Efficiency ratio

53.6 %



58.3 %



64.9 %



59.7 %



57.7 %































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Loan quality 2022



2022



2022



2021



2021

Nonaccrual loans $ 2,429,326





2,633,005





2,134,231





2,060,083





2,242,263

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37,031





28,692





23,524





23,901





24,786

Total nonperforming assets $ 2,466,357





2,661,697





2,157,755





2,083,984





2,267,049

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 476,503





523,662





776,751





963,399





1,026,080

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



























Nonaccrual loans $ 44,797





46,937





46,151





51,429





47,358

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

423,371





467,834





689,831





927,788





947,091

Renegotiated loans $ 356,797





276,584





242,108





230,408





242,955

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.89 %



2.05 %



2.32 %



2.22 %



2.40 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.46 %



1.42 %



1.60 %



1.58 %



1.62 %















(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appears herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended









Nine months ended











September 30









September 30







Dollars in thousands

2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change

Interest income

$ 1,781,513





992,946





79 %

$ 4,174,911





2,980,266





40 % Interest expense



102,822





25,696





300





180,329





89,281





102

Net interest income



1,678,691





967,250





74





3,994,582





2,890,985





38

Provision for credit losses



115,000





(20,000)





—





427,000





(60,000)





—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,563,691





987,250





58





3,567,582





2,950,985





21

Other income



































Mortgage banking revenues



83,041





159,995





-48





275,115





432,062





-36

Service charges on deposit accounts



115,213





105,426





9





340,890





296,721





15

Trust income



186,577





156,876





19





545,874





475,889





15

Brokerage services income



21,086





20,490





3





65,414





43,868





49

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



5,081





5,563





-9





12,743





18,349





-31

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1,108)





291





—





(1,913)





(22,646)





—

Other revenues from operations



153,189





120,485





27





436,943





344,114





27

Total other income



563,079





569,126





-1





1,675,066





1,588,357





5

Other expense



































Salaries and employee benefits



736,354





510,422





44





2,090,075





1,530,634





37

Equipment and net occupancy



127,117





80,738





57





337,584





244,057





38

Outside data processing and software



95,068





72,782





31





268,607





213,025





26

FDIC assessments



28,105





18,810





49





66,266





50,874





30

Advertising and marketing



21,398





15,208





41





58,057





43,200





34

Printing, postage and supplies



14,768





7,917





87





40,488





28,367





43

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



18,384





2,738





571





38,024





8,213





363

Other costs of operations



238,059





190,719





25





743,047





565,753





31

Total other expense



1,279,253





899,334





42





3,642,148





2,684,123





36

Income before income taxes



847,517





657,042





29





1,600,500





1,855,219





-14

Applicable income taxes



200,921





161,582





24





374,208





454,441





-18

Net income

$ 646,596





495,460





31 %

$ 1,226,292





1,400,778





-12 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2022



2022



2022



2021



2021

Interest income

$ 1,781,513





1,465,142





928,256





958,518





992,946

Interest expense



102,822





53,425





24,082





24,725





25,696

Net interest income



1,678,691





1,411,717





904,174





933,793





967,250

Provision for credit losses



115,000





302,000





10,000





(15,000)





(20,000)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,563,691





1,109,717





894,174





948,793





987,250

Other income





























Mortgage banking revenues



83,041





82,926





109,148





139,267





159,995

Service charges on deposit accounts



115,213





124,170





101,507





105,392





105,426

Trust income



186,577





190,084





169,213





168,827





156,876

Brokerage services income



21,086





24,138





20,190





18,923





20,490

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



5,081





2,293





5,369





6,027





5,563

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1,108)





(62)





(743)





1,426





291

Other revenues from operations



153,189





147,551





136,203





138,775





120,485

Total other income



563,079





571,100





540,887





578,637





569,126

Other expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



736,354





776,201





577,520





515,043





510,422

Equipment and net occupancy



127,117





124,655





85,812





82,641





80,738

Outside data processing and software



95,068





93,820





79,719





78,814





72,782

FDIC assessments



28,105





22,585





15,576





18,830





18,810

Advertising and marketing



21,398





20,635





16,024





21,228





15,208

Printing, postage and supplies



14,768





15,570





10,150





8,140





7,917

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



18,384





18,384





1,256





1,954





2,738

Other costs of operations



238,059





331,304





173,684





200,850





190,719

Total other expense



1,279,253





1,403,154





959,741





927,500





899,334

Income before income taxes



847,517





277,663





475,320





599,930





657,042

Applicable income taxes



200,921





60,141





113,146





141,962





161,582

Net income

$ 646,596





217,522





362,174





457,968





495,460



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





September 30









Dollars in thousands

2022



2021



Change



ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$ 2,255,810





1,479,712





52

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



25,391,528





38,445,788





-34



Trading account



129,672





50,920





155



Investment securities



24,603,765





6,447,622





282



Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.



38,807,949





22,514,940





72



Real estate - commercial



46,138,665





37,023,952





25



Real estate - consumer



23,074,280





16,209,354





42



Consumer



20,204,693





17,834,648





13



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



128,225,587





93,582,894





37



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,875,591





1,515,024





24



Net loans and leases



126,349,996





92,067,870





37



Goodwill



8,501,357





4,593,112





85



Core deposit and other intangible assets



226,974





5,952





—



Other assets



10,496,377





8,810,218





19



Total assets

$ 197,955,479





151,901,194





30

%





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 73,023,271





56,542,309





29

% Interest-bearing deposits



90,822,117





72,158,987





26



Total deposits



163,845,388





128,701,296





27



Short-term borrowings



917,806





103,548





786



Accrued interest and other liabilities



4,476,456





2,067,188





117



Long-term borrowings



3,459,336





3,500,391





-1



Total liabilities



172,698,986





134,372,423





29



Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred



2,010,600





1,750,000





15



Common



23,245,893





15,778,771





47



Total shareholders' equity



25,256,493





17,528,771





44



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 197,955,479





151,901,194





30

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend







September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands 2022



2022



2022



2021



2021

ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks $ 2,255,810





1,688,274





1,411,460





1,337,577





1,479,712

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

25,391,528





33,437,454





36,025,382





41,872,304





38,445,788

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell

securities

—





250,250





—





—





—

Trading account

129,672





133,855





46,854





49,745





50,920

Investment securities

24,603,765





22,801,717





9,356,832





7,155,860





6,447,622

Loans and leases:



























Commercial, financial, etc.

38,807,949





39,108,676





23,496,017





23,473,324





22,514,940

Real estate - commercial

46,138,665





46,795,139





34,553,558





35,389,730





37,023,952

Real estate - consumer

23,074,280





22,767,107





15,595,879





16,074,445





16,209,354

Consumer

20,204,693





19,815,198





18,162,938





17,974,953





17,834,648

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

128,225,587





128,486,120





91,808,392





92,912,452





93,582,894

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,875,591





1,823,790





1,472,359





1,469,226





1,515,024

Net loans and leases

126,349,996





126,662,330





90,336,033





91,443,226





92,067,870

Goodwill

8,501,357





8,501,357





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

226,974





245,358





2,742





3,998





5,952

Other assets

10,496,377





10,312,294





8,091,137





8,651,338





8,810,218

Total assets $ 197,955,479





204,032,889





149,863,552





155,107,160





151,901,194































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 73,023,271





72,375,515





58,520,366





60,131,480





56,542,309

Interest-bearing deposits

90,822,117





97,982,881





67,798,347





71,411,929





72,158,987

Total deposits

163,845,388





170,358,396





126,318,713





131,543,409





128,701,296

Short-term borrowings

917,806





1,119,321





50,307





47,046





103,548

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,476,456





3,743,278





2,174,925





2,127,931





2,067,188

Long-term borrowings

3,459,336





3,017,363





3,443,587





3,485,369





3,500,391

Total liabilities

172,698,986





178,238,358





131,987,532





137,203,755





134,372,423

Shareholders' equity:



























Preferred

2,010,600





2,010,600





1,750,000





1,750,000





1,750,000

Common

23,245,893





23,783,931





16,126,020





16,153,405





15,778,771

Total shareholders' equity

25,256,493





25,794,531





17,876,020





17,903,405





17,528,771

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 197,955,479





204,032,889





149,863,552





155,107,160





151,901,194



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance



Nine months ended













September 30,



September 30,



June 30,



September 30, 2022 from



September 30,



Change



Dollars in millions

2022



2021



2022



September 30,



June 30,



2022



2021



in







Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2021



2022



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



balance



ASSETS















































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 30,752





2.23

%

39,036





.15

%

39,386





.82

%

-21

%

-22

% $ 36,248





1.00

%

32,969





.12

%

10

% Federal funds sold and agreements to resell

securities



29





.55





—





.47





250





.41





100





-88





93





.42





223





.12





-58



Trading account



131





1.78





51





2.71





136





.59





157





-4





105





1.24





50





1.97





111



Investment securities



23,945





2.62





6,019





2.19





22,384





2.55





298





7





18,077





2.51





6,276





2.23





188



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount















































































Commercial, financial, etc.



38,321





4.87





23,730





3.96





37,818





3.96





61





1





33,203





4.24





26,155





3.57





27



Real estate - commercial



46,282





4.49





37,547





3.87





47,227





3.87





23





-2





42,864





4.09





37,525





3.98





14



Real estate - consumer



22,962





3.84





16,379





3.59





22,761





3.64





40





1





20,557





3.69





16,932





3.56





21



Consumer



19,960





4.76





17,658





4.34





19,793





4.26





13





1





19,267





4.43





17,134





4.47





12



Total loans and leases, net



127,525





4.55





95,314





3.95





127,599





3.94





34





—





115,891





4.14





97,746





3.91





19



Total earning assets



182,382





3.90





140,420





2.82





189,755





3.12





30





-4





170,414





3.30





137,264





2.91





24



Goodwill



8,501











4,593











8,501











85





—





7,214











4,593











57



Core deposit and other intangible assets



236











7











254











—





-7





165











10











—



Other assets



10,012











9,017











10,355











11





-3





9,602











9,100











6



Total assets

$ 201,131











154,037











208,865











31

%

-4

% $ 187,395











150,967











24

%

















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















































































Interest-bearing deposits















































































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 89,360





.31





70,976





.04





95,149





.12





26

%

-6

% $ 84,006





.16





71,000





.05





18

% Time deposits



5,050





.09





3,061





.46





5,480





.09





65





-8





4,401





.11





3,381





.62





30



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





242





.11





-100



Total interest-bearing deposits



94,410





.29





74,037





.06





100,629





.12





28





-6





88,407





.16





74,623





.08





18



Short-term borrowings



913





1.16





91





.01





1,126





1.22





—





-19





701





1.16





72





.01





—



Long-term borrowings



3,281





3.67





3,431





1.75





3,282





2.55





-4





—





3,335





2.69





3,569





1.76





-7



Total interest-bearing liabilities



98,604





.41





77,559





.14





105,037





.20





27





-6





92,443





.27





78,264





.15





18



Noninterest-bearing deposits



72,861











57,218











74,054











27





-2





68,406











53,864











27



Other liabilities



4,001











2,151











3,684











86





9





3,301











2,167











52



Total liabilities



175,466











136,928











182,775











28





-4





164,150











134,295











22



Shareholders' equity



25,665











17,109











26,090











50





-2





23,245











16,672











39



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 201,131











154,037











208,865











31

%

-4

% $ 187,395











150,967











24

%

















































































Net interest spread









3.49











2.68











2.92























3.03











2.76









Contribution of interest-free funds









.19











.06











.09























.12











.07









Net interest margin









3.68

%







2.74

%







3.01

%



















3.15

%







2.83

%







Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30



September 30





2022



2021



2022



2021

Income statement data























In thousands, except per share























Net income























Net income

$ 646,596





495,460





1,226,292





1,400,778

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



14,141





2,028





29,212





6,085

Merger-related expenses (1)



39,293





6,542





398,147





17,498

Net operating income

$ 700,030





504,030





1,653,651





1,424,361



























Earnings per common share























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.53





3.69





7.14





10.43

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08





.02





.18





.05

Merger-related expenses (1)



.22





.05





2.46





.13

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.83





3.76





9.78





10.61



























Other expense























Other expense

$ 1,279,253





899,334





3,642,148





2,684,123

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(18,384)





(2,738)





(38,024)





(8,213)

Merger-related expenses



(53,027)





(8,826)





(293,208)





(22,670)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,207,842





887,770





3,310,916





2,653,240

Merger-related expenses























Salaries and employee benefits

$ 13,094





60





98,480





64

Equipment and net occupancy



2,106





1





4,415





1

Outside data processing and software



2,277





625





3,245





869

Advertising and marketing



2,177





505





4,004





529

Printing, postage and supplies



651





730





3,833





2,779

Other costs of operations



32,722





6,905





179,231





18,428

Other expense



53,027





8,826





293,208





22,670

Provision for credit losses



—





—





242,000





—

Total

$ 53,027



$ 8,826



$ 535,208



$ 22,670

Efficiency ratio























Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,207,842





887,770





3,310,916





2,653,240

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,690,518





970,953





4,020,369





2,902,154

Other income



563,079





569,126





1,675,066





1,588,357

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1,108)





291





(1,913)





(22,646)

Denominator

$ 2,254,705





1,539,788





5,697,348





4,513,157

Efficiency ratio



53.6 %



57.7 %



58.1 %



58.8 % Balance sheet data























In millions























Average assets























Average assets

$ 201,131





154,037





187,395





150,967

Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)





(7,214)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(236)





(7)





(165)





(10)

Deferred taxes



56





2





38





2

Average tangible assets

$ 192,450





149,439





180,054





146,366

Average common equity























Average total equity

$ 25,665





17,109





23,245





16,672

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(1,495)





(1,925)





(1,332)

Average common equity



23,654





15,614





21,320





15,340

Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)





(7,214)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(236)





(7)





(165)





(10)

Deferred taxes



56





2





38





2

Average tangible common equity

$ 14,973





11,016





13,979





10,739

At end of quarter























Total assets























Total assets

$ 197,955





151,901













Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)













Core deposit and other intangible assets



(227)





(6)













Deferred taxes



54





2













Total tangible assets

$ 189,281





147,304













Total common equity























Total equity

$ 25,256





17,529













Preferred stock



(2,011)





(1,750)













Common equity



23,245





15,779













Goodwill



(8,501)





(4,593)













Core deposit and other intangible assets



(227)





(6)













Deferred taxes



54





2













Total tangible common equity

$ 14,571





11,182





















(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





2022



2022



2022



2021



2021

Income statement data





























In thousands, except per share





























Net income





























Net income

$ 646,596





217,522





362,174





457,968





495,460

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



14,141





14,138





933





1,447





2,028

Merger-related expenses (1)



39,293





345,962





12,892





16,062





6,542

Net operating income

$ 700,030





577,622





375,999





475,477





504,030

































Earnings per common share





























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.53





1.08





2.62





3.37





3.69

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08





.08





.01





.01





.02

Merger-related expenses (1)



.22





1.94





.10





.12





.05

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.83





3.10





2.73





3.50





3.76

































Other expense





























Other expense

$ 1,279,253





1,403,154





959,741





927,500





899,334

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(18,384)





(18,384)





(1,256)





(1,954)





(2,738)

Merger-related expenses



(53,027)





(222,809)





(17,372)





(21,190)





(8,826)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,207,842





1,161,961





941,113





904,356





887,770

Merger-related expenses





























Salaries and employee benefits

$ 13,094





85,299





87





112





60

Equipment and net occupancy



2,106





502





1,807





340





1

Outside data processing and software



2,277





716





252





250





625

Advertising and marketing



2,177





1,199





628





337





505

Printing, postage and supplies



651





2,460





722





186





730

Other costs of operations



32,722





132,633





13,876





19,965





6,905

Other expense



53,027





222,809





17,372





21,190





8,826

Provision for credit losses



—





242,000





—





—





—

Total

$ 53,027





464,809





17,372





21,190





8,826

Efficiency ratio





























Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,207,842





1,161,961





941,113





904,356





887,770

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,690,518





1,422,443





907,408





937,356





970,953

Other income



563,079





571,100





540,887





578,637





569,126

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1,108)





(62)





(743)





1,426





291

Denominator

$ 2,254,705





1,993,605





1,449,038





1,514,567





1,539,788

Efficiency ratio



53.6 %



58.3 %



64.9 %



59.7 %



57.7 % Balance sheet data





























In millions





























Average assets





























Average assets

$ 201,131





208,865





151,648





157,722





154,037

Goodwill



(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(236)





(254)





(3)





(5)





(7)

Deferred taxes



56





60





1





1





2

Average tangible assets

$ 192,450





200,170





147,053





153,125





149,439

Average common equity





























Average total equity

$ 25,665





26,090





17,894





17,613





17,109

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(2,011)





(1,750)





(1,750)





(1,495)

Average common equity



23,654





24,079





16,144





15,863





15,614

Goodwill



(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(236)





(254)





(3)





(5)





(7)

Deferred taxes



56





60





1





1





2

Average tangible common equity

$ 14,973





15,384





11,549





11,266





11,016

At end of quarter





























Total assets





























Total assets

$ 197,955





204,033





149,864





155,107





151,901

Goodwill



(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(227)





(245)





(3)





(4)





(6)

Deferred taxes



54





57





1





1





2

Total tangible assets

$ 189,281





195,344





145,269





150,511





147,304

Total common equity





























Total equity

$ 25,256





25,795





17,876





17,903





17,529

Preferred stock



(2,011)





(2,011)





(1,750)





(1,750)





(1,750)

Common equity



23,245





23,784





16,126





16,153





15,779

Goodwill



(8,501)





(8,501)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(227)





(245)





(3)





(4)





(6)

Deferred taxes



54





57





1





1





2

Total tangible common equity

$ 14,571





15,095





11,531





11,557





11,182









(1) After any related tax effect.

