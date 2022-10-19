Kaho Partners announces formation of Addtronics and acquisition of Dynamic Design Solutions

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaho Partners, LLC ("Kaho") announced today that it has formed Addtronics, LLC ("Addtronics"), a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers. Kaho also announced that Addtronics has acquired Dynamic Design Solutions, LLC ("DDS"), a leading custom robotic automation systems provider based in Charlotte, NC.

The United States could have over two million unfilled manufacturing jobs by 2030, a potentially trillion-dollar problem for the country. Kaho formed Addtronics to strengthen the domestic manufacturing sector by increasing the implementation of robotic automation solutions. Addtronics empowers leading robotic automation companies to solve real world manufacturing problems, like increasing output, improving worker safety, enhancing product quality, and driving productivity and velocity.

Founded in 1998, DDS designs, engineers, and fabricates custom robotic automation solutions for American manufacturing companies. Brad DeMarco, founder of DDS, has retained a meaningful ownership position in the go-forward business, and the existing management team will continue to run the business. DDS will keep its team, name, and unique culture.

Kaho also announced that Jerry Osborn and Adam Coffey have joined the board of Addtronics, and that Jerry Osborn has also joined as President. Jerry, an established leader in the robotic automation industry, has spent the last 35+ years in leadership positions at large robotic automation companies, including ABB and KUKA, two of the world's largest industrial robot OEMs. Adam, a buy-and-build expert, has spent the last 20+ years as the CEO of multiple private equity-backed industrial services companies, where he executed over 50 acquisitions and led multiple successful exits.

Brad DeMarco, the Founder of DDS, remarked "I am excited to partner with Addtronics for the next stage of DDS' growth. I was drawn to their mission-driven culture and their focus on improving the competitiveness of the American manufacturing sector. We know that our team and our customers will benefit from being part of a scaled organization that can provide additional resources, capital, and industry expertise. We remain committed to investing in our team and delivering the high-quality solutions that solve our customers' most difficult challenges."

"We are thrilled to launch Addtronics after spending more than a year developing our thesis around robotic automation. Addtronics is uniquely organized in a way that allows the companies we partner with to maintain their autonomy, brand identity, and culture, while also strengthening their competitive advantages through increased access to capital, resources, and scale. We look forward to partnering with additional robotic automation companies over the coming years as we transform this critical industry," stated Max Katzenstein, Co-founder of Addtronics and Managing Partner of Kaho.

"The COVID-19 pandemic showcased how dependent American businesses and consumers are on foreign manufacturing. If we want to continue to grow American manufacturing, it is critical that we expand access to robotic automation solutions. We are extremely excited to launch Addtronics and partner with Brad and his team at DDS," stated Griffin Horter, Co-founder of Addtronics and Managing Partner of Kaho.

Addtronics is actively searching for additional businesses to add to its family of robotic automation solution providers. Likely candidates will be excited about joining a mission-driven organization that values autonomy and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed. Holland & Knight, PLLC acted as counsel to Kaho.

About Addtronics: Addtronics is a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers. Addtronics is strengthening the domestic manufacturing sector by increasing access to robotic automation solutions. Addtronics seeks to be the acquirer of choice in this space by allowing its brands to retain their autonomy, identities, and brands. For more information on Addtronics, please visit www.addtronics.com.

About Kaho Partners: Kaho is a thesis-driven private equity firm exclusively focused on building market-leading companies through aggressive organic and inorganic growth. Kaho is singularly focused on building a select few companies, and maintains a long-term time horizon. Kaho is based in New York, NY and Greenwich, CT. For more information on Kaho Partners, please visit www.kahopartners.com.

