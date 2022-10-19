Cutting-edge South Florida digital consultancy partnership takes on climate change

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida-based global digital and technology consultancy OZ has announced a wide-ranging partnership with eco-focused insurance solutions facilitator, InnSure.

OZ, which empowers businesses of all sizes to innovate and accelerate growth by leveraging digital strategies and innovative technologies, will play a key role in the InnSure Climate and Risk Insurance Sandbox (CRIS) initiative, which seeks to evolve "traditional data science practices used by insurance innovators" in order "to support the insurance industry of the future and respond to the challenges posed by climate change."

To this end, CRIS will create "a scalable development platform designed to enable and accelerate development of innovative climate-relevant insurance products and services."

This activity will be honed and supported by resources from Northeastern University's digital, analytics, technology, and automation (DATA) lab, OZ—which has donated 200 in-kind hours of technical support to the initiative—and by other academic partners of InnSure.

"Digital transformation is what enables the insurance industry to innovate the new solutions necessary to help the world respond to climate change," InnSure Executive Director, Charlie Sidoti, said. "As a Florida-based, insurance-focused world-class digital solutions provider, OZ is uniquely aligned with our mission to catalyze a quick, bold, and decisive insurance industry response to climate risk. We thank them for both their financial and technical support and look forward to doing great things together."

"Growth, innovation, transformation, and creativity are key ingredients to allow the insurance industry to continue to grow and prosper," OZ Chief Transformation Officer, Dr. Paul J. Bailo, adds. "InnSure provides all these—and so much more. Combined with OZ's deep knowledge and experience in digital, data, and transformation, this partnership will empower us both to realize our shared philosophical approach to challenges more efficiently and powerfully: Connect, learn, solve."

With specialties in data and analytics (DA), artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and more, OZ optimizes technology infrastructures to automate processes, provides real time data to enable informed decision making, and improve customer experience. For more information visit www.followoz.com.

Founded in 2019 to combine "the drive for innovation with the assurance of a secure environment to confidently foster solutions to the challenges facing the insurance industry," InnSure strives to "solve real industry problems by innovating upstream" and take creative ideas from Blue-sky to Blueprint." Learn more at InnSure.org.

