Cruise Planners Chief Sales Officer, Theresa Scalzitti, selected as godmother of Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Traveller

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners is excited to announce the selection of Chief Sales Officer Theresa Scalzitti as the distinguished godmother of Atlas Ocean Voyages' newest yacht-style expedition ship, World Traveller. Atlas also announced adventurer Karen Ludgren, as the godmother of sister-ship World Navigator. Both Lundgren and Scalzitti will be present at the Dual Naming Ceremony and christening on November 20, 2022 at the massive Garibaldi Glacier, as part of an invitation-only preview cruise to Chilean Patagonia.

Cruise Planners Chief Sales Officer Theresa Scalzitti named godmother of Atlas Ocean Voyages (PRNewswire)

Scalzitti is the third executive at Cruise Planners to be named a godmother of a cruise ship. Cruise Planners CEO Michelle Fee christened the AmaSerena as godmother in 2015, and Vicky Garcia, the company's late COO, was named the godmother of the Viking Magni in 2014.

"I couldn't think of a more deserving and fitting godmother for the World Traveller than Theresa," said Fee. "She leads by example and is a beloved member of the Cruise Planners family as well as a highly respected leader in the industry and I'd like to say, welcome to the club!"

Scalzitti, a nearly 30-year travel industry veteran, has led the sales, marketing and business development teams at Cruise Planners since 2016, and has been on both the supplier and agency side of the industry. Her work has been invaluable in ensuring profitability and growth, with a special focus on championing travel advisors and the important role they play.

"I am incredibly honored to represent Cruise Planners as the godmother of the World Traveller," said Scalzitti. "Atlas Ocean Voyages draws in a community of explorers with authentic, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and it is an honor to be a part of a brand that puts exploration and breaking barriers at the forefront."

Both the World Navigator and World Traveller are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and cater to curious, global adventurers and offer every five-star comfort, from an all-inclusive onboard experience and luxurious accommodations to in-depth excursions and customized private tours, for a truly personalized voyage. The ships offer a truly intimate experience, with 94 staterooms, offering a perfect balance that allows travelers an immersive experience in captivating destinations.

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

