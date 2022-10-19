Animal Dermatology Group Acquires Animal Dermatology Referral Clinic, Expands Specialty Veterinary Dermatology Coverage to Dallas, Texas

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG"), announced the acquisition of Animal Dermatology Referral Clinic, the premier veterinary dermatology practice servicing the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Animal Dermatology Group partners with leading veterinary dermatology specialty centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth market

With offices in Dallas and Grapevine, Texas, the Animal Dermatology Referral Clinic ("ADRC") medical team includes four Diplomates of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology and has served the needs of pets, pet parents and referring veterinarians in the Dallas/Fort Worth and north Texas area for over 20 years. The ADRC team, led by Dr. Reid Garfield and Dr. Dennis Crow, is excited to grow and expand as part of ADG and its exclusive emphasis in specialty of veterinary dermatology.

"ADG is an ideal partner for us because we know their focus and passion is the very same as ours, the care and treatment of pets suffering from difficult dermatological conditions," stated Dr. Garfield. Dr. Crow agreed, stating "Its this shared dedication to animal health and the advancements in our field that makes ADG the perfect partner for us."

The addition of ADRC marks ADG's fourth significant acquisition this year. In the past few months, ADG has added practices in the northeast (NY, NJ), the southeast (NC, SC, GA, FL) as well as Texas, and the ADG medical team has grown to over 60 board certified veterinary dermatologists, dermatology associates and dermatology residents throughout the country engaged exclusively in research, education and the clinical practice of veterinary dermatology.

Steven Mrha, ADG's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to welcome the dedicated professionals at Animal Dermatology Referral Clinic to the ADG family. The leadership they have shown in our field for more than two decades will help us immensely as we continually strive to provide best in class care and service to our patients, clients and veterinary referral partners."

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S., providing the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG has over 60 veterinarians supporting more than 40 primary and satellite locations where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

