VIRGIN ATLANTIC HAS EXTENDED ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH DISCOVER THE WORLD IN CROATIA AND SERBIA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Atlantic, the UK carrier, will work with trade partners to grow opportunities especially on its extensive USA services via LHR for the markets of Croatia and Serbia. Focusing on opportunities with interline carriers Air Serbia and Croatia Airlines, the Discover the World West Balkans team will be working with trade partners to open these opportunities and highlight why flying on Virgin Atlantic will be beneficial for both consumer and trade partners.

Aiden Walsh, Head of Airline Partnerships and Development for Discover the World commented, "We have been working with the Virgin Atlantic team for some time to focus on incremental opportunities across Europe and where we can see the growth potential into Virgin's extensive network especially to North America. Croatia and Serbia are both underserved with direct connections to North America. Our focus is to maximise the interline partnerships Virgin Atlantic have in place and work our strong trade relationships. We look forward to getting started."

John Price, Account Manager European Sales commented "I am delighted to work with Discover the World in Serbia and Croatia. Setting up a sales team with Discover in these countries positions us nicely to be able to highlight the excellent connectivity which exists already today and build us strong relationships with trade partners. I am excited to continue and evolve our partnership with Discover and look forward to meeting many new trade partners in the coming months."

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by Richard Branson in 1984, with the intention of shaking up the aviation industry, and since then it's been the long-haul airline to fall in love with. More than five million people who want to depart the everyday, and fly the amazing way, travel with them every year to some of the best destinations around the world – North America, Africa, and Asia.

So, step onboard and discover warm, welcoming service, award-winning entertainment, thoughtful design touches and stylish comfort for the best experience in the sky, no matter what cabin you fly.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com, or call (480) 707-5566

