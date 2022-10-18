Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Akouos, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Eli Lilly

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Akouos, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Eli Lilly

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Eli Lilly.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/akouos-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Akouos' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Akouos holders will receive only $12.50 per share in cash (an aggregate of approximately $487 million) payable at closing plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share that entitles the holder to receive up to an additional $3.00 in cash, for a total consideration of up to $15.50 per share in cash without interest (an aggregate of up to approximately $610 million). The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Akouos by imposing a significant penalty if Akouos accepts a superior bid. Akouos insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Akouos' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Akouos.

If you own Akouos common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/akouos-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP