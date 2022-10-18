QUARTET HEALTH ADDS FIVE INDUSTRY LEADERS TO ITS GROWING EXECUTIVE TEAM

The mental health technology and services company supercharges its leadership bench

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartet Health, an innovative mental health care technology and services company, today announced the addition of five industry-leading experts across its various teams as Quartet continues to deliver speed to quality mental health care for patients across the country. Joining Quartet's executive suite:

Gillian Hsieh as Quartet's Chief Financial Officer . She is the former Senior Vice President of Finance at Convey Health Solutions.





Rob Alarcon as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. He joins Quartet from TransPerfect Legal Solutions.





José Aponte as Vice President of User Experience . He joins the company from Thirty Madison.





Ryan Cummings as Vice President of Security . Cummings comes to Quartet from Meru Health.





Tom Dow as Vice President of Health Economics. Dow joins the company from Emerging Therapy Solutions.

"Each of these leaders brings a unique skill set to Quartet at a time of incredible growth and innovation for us as we work to help more people quickly and easily get access to mental health care," said Puneet Singh, CEO of Quartet Health. "We are excited to welcome each of them to the Quartet team."

The new hires represent the latest additions to Quartet's growing leadership lineup. Last month the company welcomed a new Chief Medical Officer and Chief Clinical Strategy & Quality Officer . Quartet itself has expanded significantly over the past year, with its acquisition of InnovaTel Telepsychiatry and strategic partnership with Independence Health Group .

Quartet now employs over 200 clinicians, has over 20,000 providers on its platform, and serves more than half a million patients annually. The new CFO and four new VPs will support Quartet's rapid growth and spearhead Quartet's continued commitment to transforming the mental health care delivery space, especially for those with severe mental health conditions.

"Quartet is developing unique solutions, including care coordination, member-based care delivery, and enhanced analytics to improve access and decrease costs," said Hsieh, Quartet's new CFO. "I'm eager to help drive Quartet's growth and financial performance while contributing to the company's strategy and execution."

Quartet is a platform that makes it easier for people to get the best mental health care for them. Quartet's technology and services reach people who need care, connect them to the right care, track the quality of their care, and support their care journeys. Backed by top investors like Oak HC/FT, GV (formerly Google Ventures), F-Prime Capital Partners, Polaris Partners, Deerfield Management, Centene Corporation, and Echo Health Ventures, Quartet partners with health insurance plans and health systems in 32 states across the country to help people get the care they need.

