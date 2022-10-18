OffGrid's lowest price drop on an innovative travel backpack that's hacker-proof

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital security solutions provider OffGrid has announced the price drop of an innovative new product in its line of consumer goods — a travel backpack that is hacker-proof. The backpack comes complete with industry-leading technology designed to prevent electronic signals from penetrating the bag, keeping electronic devices safe from potential hackers and data thieves. Built to defend against RFID, Bluetooth, and 5G cell phone signals, as well as WiFi and GPS, the pack is highly suited to safe and secure travel in urban environments where cybercrime may take place.

Offgrid's Biggest Price Drop

While the backpack is technologically advanced and highly effective in defending against cyber attacks, it is also constructed with the everyday traveler in mind. The backpack is crafted to be easy and comfortable to wear, as well as practical enough to carry any items the wearer may need for day-to-day use.

OffGrid has a long and distinguished history of providing this kind of innovative solution, introducing the world-leading Faraday bag to the market over a decade ago. The company's customers include the military, law enforcement agencies, and forensics labs from across the globe, and this is a testament to the professional quality of the solutions they offer.

Civilian customers are growing increasingly engaged with the need to protect themselves and their devices while they are on the move. Cybercrime has grown by 600% since the beginning of the global pandemic and the methods of cybercriminals are becoming increasingly diverse, sophisticated, and, most worryingly, successful. Sophisticated threats call for sophisticated solutions, and OffGrid is committed to making sure that civilian customers have these solutions close at hand, wherever and whenever they may need them.

Visit OffGrid.co and take a look at the company's website. Here you will find more information on the products and solutions they offer to customers, both in the technical forensics field and in the civilian market. Subscribe to OffGrid's mailing list to stay on top of the latest news and developments from the company.

