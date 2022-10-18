InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective and Fun Face Mask Accessory (KXX-350)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a fun and light-hearted way to encourage children and others to properly wear a protective face mask," said an inventor, from Knoxville, Tenn., "so I invented the MASKEEZ. My design also prevents the mask loops from directly contacting the wearer's ears."

The patent-pending invention provides accessories for the ears to make face masks more comfortable and fun to wear. In doing so, it prevents mask ear loops or strings from rubbing or irritating the ears. It also could make wearing a mask more fun and engaging for young children and it could help to alleviate the stress and anxiety associated with wearing a mask. The invention features a unique and flexible tunnel design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

