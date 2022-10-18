HIGHLIGHTS LAUNCHES NEW ACTIVITY CRAFT KITS DESIGNED TO INSPIRE SCREEN-FREE EXPLORATION

Highlights Activity Craft Kits Encourage Kids to Be Do-ers, Creators, Inventors, and Makers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights , the global media brand dedicated to bringing the power of creativity to life, today announced the launch of its Activity Craft Kits . Designed to stretch a child's imagination and encourage screen-free fun, the new activity craft kits come with all the materials (and instructions) needed to create something tangible from start to finish.

"The beauty of being a kid is getting to be uniquely adventurous. Our Activity Craft Kits celebrate creativity and were designed to match a wide variety of interests from unicorns to space exploration," said Lece Lohr, President of Highlights for Children Consumer Business. "We've seen the joy and curiosity that the Highlights books and magazines encourage in children, and we're excited to be providing a giftable opportunity to learn and explore with our new, hands-on Activity Craft Kits."

Each Activity Craft Kit was thoughtfully created, with the intent of minimizing waste and plastic usage and includes extra materials, so that each project can be as unique as its creator. The supplies needed are packaged in blind paper envelopes, providing a fun unboxing experience right from the start. Additionally, most of the kits include re-usable cases or bags to store and carry the supplies in.

The kits come with easy-to-follow activity guides, which prompt children to start the project but encourages them to make it their own and share their results back with the Highlights community using the hashtag, #myhighlightskid. The kits also contain a mystery collector card with Highlights content, and a blind bag premium waterproof vinyl sticker.

Each kit is marked with a corresponding skill level and includes the following styles:

Dinosaur Dig Kit (epic sticker art), $14.99

Unicorn Friends Kit (pompom pals), $19.99

Dino Discovery Paint By Number Kit (hidden pictures), $24.99

Sparkle the Unicorn Art Kit (paint with shine), $29.99

Christmas Craft Collection Kit (winter wonderland), $29.99

Ribbons & Unicorn Craft Kit (make great things), $39.99

Light-Up Superhero Supply Kit (mega maker), $49.99

Rainbow Yarn Art Supply Kit (mega maker), $49.99

Light-Up Solar System Kit (make great things), $49.99

The Highlights Activity Craft Kits , recommended for ages 6 years and up, are available now for $14.99 – $49.99 each at Highlights.com .

