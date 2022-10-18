Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures Celebrate the 35th Anniversary of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" Two Days Only - November 6 and 7

Steve Martin and John Candy take moviegoers on a holiday travel odyssey from hell in this return of John Hughes' hilarious classic

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures are bringing one of the most outrageous and beloved comedies of all time back to the big screen to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

This special Fathom Event also includes a first look at a never-before-seen extended scene from the filmmaker's archives.

Tickets to the "Planes, Trains and Automobiles 35th Anniversary" event can be purchased online at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices.

"Planes, Trains and Automobiles" tells the story of two very opposite men who band together in a trek to make it home for the holidays –and just about everything that could go wrong, does.

Steve Martin and John Candy star in this hysterical (and often heart-warming) tale of travel gone awry. Neal Page (Martin) is an uptight ad exec trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with his family. When rerouted to Wichita, Neal reluctantly partners with Del Griffith (Candy), an obnoxious yet loveable salesman. Together, they embark on a cross-country adventure that includes multiple modes of transportation, unbelievable mishaps, intimate motel accommodations, and unforgettable rental car shenanigans.

It's a must-see holiday adventure from writer, director, and producer John Hughes ("Home Alone", "Sixteen Candles", "The Breakfast Club").

