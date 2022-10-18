Communities In Schools Announces 2022 "All In For Students" Honorees

Award Winners to be Recognized at CIS 45th Annual Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities In Schools® (CIS®), the national organization that works inside schools empowering all students to achieve in school and succeed in life, today announced the list of honorees who represent alumni, community, education and corporate partners who have demonstrated leadership and commitment to helping students stay in school, graduate and move forward toward a brighter future.

(PRNewsfoto/Communities In Schools) (PRNewswire)

Honorees include:

Site Coordinator Award: Sherry Hoyle from CIS of Tennessee for her enduring commitment and dedication to her students and community.

Education Partner Award: Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Lori Ward-Rodgers for her two decades of leadership in Georgia schools and eleven years of local support and partnership with Communities In Schools of Central Georgia.

Distinguished Service Alumni Award: Blanca Avila, an alumna from CIS of South Central Texas for her exemplary service of giving back to her community and long-term commitment she has demonstrated to improving the lives of others.

Philanthropic Partner Award: Hudson for its unwavering commitment to advancing education, strengthening communities, and improving lives. For more than a decade, Hudson has championed education and raised awareness for CIS through its in-store fundraising efforts, totaling more than $4 million investment in CIS as part of its Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Initiatives.

Presidential Award of Excellence: CIS Affiliates of: Central Texas, Houston, San Antonio, South Central and Greater Tarrant County for their leadership and commitment that supported community recovery efforts in Uvalde, Texas.

"The heart of our work relies on the dedication and personal commitment of individual leaders who not only put students first, but never give up on them," said Communities In Schools President and CEO Rey Saldaña. "The All In for Student Awards celebrates this spirit of making a difference. I know from my personal experience how those like our honorees provide pathways to success for so many children and families that go after the American Dream."

"I'm thrilled that we're recognizing these individuals and partners who have demonstrated that our children matter through their service, compassion and genuine caring," said CIS Board of Directors Chair Elaine Wynn." The purposeful actions of these determined adults clearly show us how we can work together to improve our schools. Through the examples of these leaders, I believe our important work will continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of students and families across the country."

The awards ceremony will take place at a luncheon on Tuesday, October 18 in conjunction with the annual Leadership Town Hall Conference where CIS leaders from across the country will join prominent education thought leaders, policy makers and key school district leaders to discuss community solutions to help students in need.

The "All In For Students Awards" has been an annual tradition for CIS since 2007 to honor, recognize and celebrate the contributions of key alumni, education and funding partners, legislative representatives, businesses, and community leaders who have demonstrated their commitment, expertise, compassion and fulfillment of the mission of CIS: to connect students in need with a caring adult who empowers them to stay in school and succeed in life.

ABOUT COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS

Communities In Schools® (CIS™) is a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. Working directly inside more than 2,900 schools across the country, we connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. Together, we build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations. Follow us for news @cisnational on Twitter or with the hashtag #AllInForKids.

