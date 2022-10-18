Business Architecture Guild® Releases Reference Model Companion Guide

New companion guide now available to accelerate selection and deployment of business architecture reference models

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, is pleased to announce the availability of the Business Architecture Reference Model Companion Guide.

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. (PRNewsfoto/The Business Architecture Guild) (PRNewswire)

For organizations just starting out or those having an established business architecture practice, the companion guide helps business professionals understand, deploy, and adopt Business Architecture Guild® reference models. Based on the Guild's common reference model, this generic companion guide is industry-agnostic, delivering essential insights and guidance to organizations using any Guild reference model. With essential background information on shared capabilities and value streams, which serve as the foundation for all Guild reference models, the companion guide dramatically reduces the learning curve for in-house business architecture teams while establishing a baseline they can build upon.

From customer experience improvement to risk and compliance management, reference models support key scenarios business leaders must address to create value for their customers, employees, and partners. Adhering to formal principles, common structures, and standard patterns, Guild reference models can be rapidly deployed to address priority business requirements and executive imperatives. Adopting Guild reference models cuts months of effort for organizations seeking to establish a business architecture baseline, with the new companion guide cutting that timeline even further.

"We appreciate the ongoing efforts of our members as they advance business architecture as a proven framework for strategy execution," said William Ulrich, Guild President and Co-founder. "This companion guide is the first in a series, with future companion guides focusing on industry-specific reference models."

Guild industry reference models are a member-driven, member-created resource for business architecture practitioners. Each reference model is built and maintained by an industry-aligned team of practitioners who work within that industry. Forthcoming companion guides for industry-specific reference models will include additional context and situation-specific business scenarios.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild