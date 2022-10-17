New Study from Evernow Is Largest to Date to Show Racial and Ethnic Differences in the Experience of Menopause Symptoms

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernow, a telehealth company dedicated to using science to transform and expand care for women in perimenopause and beyond, announces the presentation of its groundbreaking research this week at the North American Menopause Society's (NAMS) annual clinical meeting in Atlanta, GA.

With data collected from 44,678 women who self-reported their symptoms, this study is the largest to date comparing the symptoms of menopausal women by race and ethnicity. Key findings include the following:

Black women were more likely to experience hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness and mood swings.

Hispanic women were more likely to report vaginal dryness, mood swings, and anxiety/depression.

East Asian women were less likely to report vaginal dryness, mood swings, and heart discomfort.

The research was led by Leah Millheiser, MD, NCMP, Evernow's Chief Medical Officer; Alicia Jackson, PhD, Evernow's founder and CEO; Eduardo Hariton, MD, MBA; and Jerrine Morris, MD, MPH.

"Not all women experience menopause in the same way, so understanding how ethnicity or race may influence symptomatogy is critical to ensuring that the most comprehensive care is delivered," said Dr. Millheiser. "We are proud to be sharing these results with the medical community in order to expand the existing body of knowledge on women's experiences during the menopause transition. We are also committed to deepening our research in this space so that we can better understand how these findings can be used to inform patient care."

More than two million women reach menopause per year. Despite this, 75 percent of women who seek treatment don't receive it. To learn more about Evernow and its initiatives, please visit https://evernow.com/ .

Evernow is a company focused on helping women live longer, healthier lives. We're starting with menopause because that's exactly where the healthcare system typically stops, despite the fact that midlife is when so many women are just hitting their stride. Through our site, we deliver 24/7 supportive care for the short and long-term health changes that accompany perimenopause and menopause anchored in access to a core offering of thoroughly researched hormone therapy plans, an expert clinical team, and a responsive approach founded on careful listening. Our goal? To build a new way of delivering healthcare based on science, innovation, and women's lived experience with menopause.

