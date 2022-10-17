JOCKEY LAUNCHES JOCKEY OUTDOORS™ COLLECTION WITH COUNTRY SUPERSTAR LUKE BRYAN

Bryan's easygoing style, adventurous spirit, and love for the outdoors inspired this stylish and rugged collection

KENOSHA, Wis., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jockey International, Inc. (Jockey), a 146-year-old family-owned company recognized around the world for its premium apparel, today announced the launch of its Jockey Outdoors™ Collection by Luke Bryan, with the style and personality of Bryan stitched into every piece.

The launch of the Jockey Outdoors™ collection brings 146 years of Jockey base-layer expertise outside. In 1876, founder Reverend Samuel T. Cooper began producing quality socks for lumberjacks. Today, after more than a century spent perfecting base layers, Jockey is continuing Reverend Cooper's legacy of comfort and quality with a collection built for the outdoors.

With the Jockey Outdoors™ collection, men don't have to sacrifice comfort for performance. Providing more than just protection, you could say these outdoor clothes are a lot like the guys they're built for: tough on the outside, and soft—but strong—on the inside.

"When my friends at Jockey first brought this up it was an easy yes for me," said Luke Bryan. "One, they are just a wonderful company with values that align with mine and two, I have always been an advocate for the love of outdoors, so it was a no brainer. Once I got my hands on the product and felt the quality, I became even more fired up for this to show up in the stores."

Engineered with intelligent layers, premium fabrics and performance technology, the compatible pieces are designed to layer, with seams strategically placed to eliminate bulk and keep him covered. The men's collection features: long sleeve woven, corduroy and flannel shirts and shackets; a long-sleeve performance fishing shirt with vertical ventilation, rod holder tab on the left chest and a hidden soft microfiber cloth for easy sunglass cleaning; long-sleeve henleys and crews; graphic tees; and convertible, utility, and flannel-lined pants.

"As an avid outdoorsman and already a Jockey brand ambassador, Luke was the perfect fit for this next step for Jockey, allowing us to step back to our roots, incorporate our base layer expertise and develop the Jockey Outdoors Collection, which we think will be a hit with our consumers," said Mark Fedyk, president and COO, Jockey. "Luke was highly involved in the design and painstaking quality standards of the line. His attention to detail, demand for quality, and expectation of performance and comfort aligned perfectly with our brand pillars. The collection is designed where comfort starts – at your skin – building solutions from the inside-out for greater comfort and performance."

Through the end of the calendar year, 2022, Jockey will donate a portion* of sales of the Jockey Outdoors™ Collection to support adoptive and foster families across the United States, a cause Jockey has championed since 2005 with the creation of the Jockey Being Family Foundation, Ltd. (JBF).

To support the launch, an expansive marketing campaign is led by advertising agency NitroC including national television ads highlighted by a spot on the CMA Awards, which is to be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

The Jockey Outdoors™ collection is available now. Step outdoors and experience comfort built from the inside out at Jockey.com/Outdoors, Jockey retail stores, BassPro.com (coming soon), and with additional select retailers in 2023.

* Valid 10.1.2022 thru 12.31.2022. Jockey will donate 1% of the purchase price of all Jockey Outdoors™ products sold at US Jockey store and on Jockey.com to the Jockey Being Family Foundation, Ltd. Purchase is not tax deductible. To learn more, visit Jockeybeingfamily.com.

About Jockey

Founded in 1876, Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company with global headquarters in Kenosha, Wis. Started by Rev. Samuel T. Cooper as a sock company to serve lumberjacks of the day, the company has expanded into one of the most well-known apparel brands around the world. Today, Jockey® products are sold in more than 140 countries. Jockey is committed to quality and innovation, caring for generations of families, and the passionate pursuit to satisfy the human need for comfort. Visit Jockey.com to experience the quality. After all, There's Only One Jockey.™

About Luke Bryan

Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are nearly 19 billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out 'Crash My Playa' destination concert events. The Georgia native is currently headlining his "Raised Up Right Tour." Bryan has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters. On Nov. 9 Luke and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will host "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena 8:00-11:00 PM/EST on ABC. In 2023, Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back for their sixth season as celebrity judges on ABC's American Idol.

Media Contacts:

Matthew Waller, Jockey

Matthew.Waller@Jockey.com

262-653-3141

Jessie Schmidt, Luke Bryan

jessie@schmidtpr.com

615-491-7988

JOCKEY LAUNCHES JOCKEY OUTDOORS™ COLLECTION WITH COUNTRY SUPERSTAR LUKE BRYAN (PRNewswire)

