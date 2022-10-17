It's a Match! KFC's New Buffalo Ranch Sauce Pairs Perfectly With its Finger Lickin' Good Fried Chicken

KFC is partnering with Tinder® to help singles spice up their dating lives and win a dream date

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, fried chicken fans can now dip their favorite menu items in an all-new Buffalo Ranch dipping sauce at Kentucky Fried Chicken® restaurants nationwide. KFC's Buffalo Ranch is a perfect pairing of the classic kick of Buffalo sauce smoothed out with a creamy ranch, blended peppers, buttermilk, herbs and spices.

To celebrate its new Buffalo Ranch sauce hitting restaurants today, KFC is collaborating with a partner that knows a thing or two about creating perfect pairings: Tinder. Together with the world's most popular dating app, KFC wants to help saucy singles find the buffalo to their ranch.

"The internet has already called buffalo sauce and ranch one of the best combinations ever made, so we've combined spicy and cool into perfect Buffalo Ranch harmony," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "With the matchmaking magic at Tinder, we're hoping to help some sauce-loving singles find the buffalo to their ranch."

Starting Friday, 10/21, Tinder members can take a "What's Your Sauce Style?" quiz in the app to uncover just how deep their love for Buffalo Ranch goes, in celebration of KFC's new Buffalo Ranch sauce. Does your love for Buffalo Ranch know no bounds, or are you "Lowkey Saucy" and prefer only a quick dip? Taking the quiz will grant Tinder members access to enter KFC's sweepstakes* (also available via an in-app display card) for a chance to win an exclusive Saucy Dream Date for two.

The Saucy Dream Date, courtesy of KFC, includes tickets to a show and a VIP backstage experience with 3X GRAMMY-nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow, and an all-expenses-paid trip, that, of course, includes a romantic KFC meal for two with plenty of Buffalo Ranch sauce. Talk about a first class first date!

"This is such a fun way to spice up the modern dating experience," said Stephanie Danzi, SVP of Global Marketing at Tinder. "We know our members are connecting over food – being a 'foodie' is one of the top Interests they add to their profiles. So we love partnering up with KFC to add more to the mix and give daters a chance at an epic first date."

KFC is also introducing a limited-time Tinder Tenders ** meal for two, available exclusively on the KFC app or KFC.com. The meal was designed for daters and includes six Extra Crispy tenders, two individual sides, two warm and flaky biscuits, two medium beverages, and of course, KFC's new Buffalo Ranch sauce. Orders can be placed via KFC.com or the KFC app for Quick Pick Up or delivery to the date spot of their choice.

Buffalo Ranch is now a permanent part of KFC's already finger lickin' good sauce lineup, which features BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard, and its exclusive KFC Sauce.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, who are at least 21 years old as of date of Entry. Begins 9:00 AM PT on 10/21/22; ends 11:59:59 PM PT on 11/13/22. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. For Official Rules (available on 10/21 and thereafter), free method of entry and eligibility, visit www.kfc.com/newsroom/dreamdaterules. Sponsor: KFC Corporation, 1900 Colonel Sanders Lane, Louisville, KY 40213.

**Prices, participation and items may vary. Meal includes 6 tenders, 2 sides, 2 med. drinks, 2 biscuits, 3 sauces. Only available on kfc.com and the KFC app from 10/17-11/13, and not available in restaurant or on third party ordering websites/apps."

