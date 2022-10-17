Celebrities Come out to Celebrate Peruvian Connection's Collaboration with Legendary Editor Glenda Bailey

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peruvian Connection, known for its Peruvian-made artisan apparel featuring luxury knit and woven textiles, has teamed up with legendary editor and industry icon Glenda Bailey for PC x GB, a beautifully crafted, precisely edited collection filled with pieces designed to wear for a lifetime.

To celebrate the launch of the collection, Peruvian Connection Founder Annie Hurlbut Zander and Glenda Bailey hosted a private cocktail and store preview at the brand's PC x GB pop-up shop located at 1070 Madison Avenue through the end of the year. High profile guests included acclaimed actress and fashion enthusiast Demi Moore, a close friend of Bailey's who sported a luxe look from the collection, and renowned Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

"It isn't often that a fashion visionary like Glenda Bailey turns her attention to a small, though extraordinarily skilled and accomplished, knitwear design company in the farmlands of Kansas," noted Hurlbut Zander. "Within five minutes of meeting, Glenda and I were talking as if we'd known each other for ages. Within ten, we both knew that our shared enthusiasm and appreciation for artisan-crafted, luxury fiber apparel could lead to something extraordinary."

A veteran in the fashion industry, Bailey brings a font of fashion knowledge and innovation, leading the vision for Harper's Bazaar for more than two decades. During Bailey's tenure, she was praised for her focus on transparency, authenticity, and diversity and was highly regarded for her philanthropic endeavors.

"Glenda has been mentoring and helping to shape and define designers' brands for decades as editor-in-chief at Harper's Bazaar. The fact that she chose Peruvian Connection to partner with for her inaugural design collaboration is not only a tremendous honor, but also speaks to our years of experience in creating knit and woven textiles in the Andes," said Hurlbut Zander.

This marks the first major product collaboration Peruvian Connection has embarked upon in its impressive 45+ years in business, an exciting step for the brand that has amassed a rather large and loyal following with customers that continue to come back for the brand's high quality product offerings. "Through Glenda, an extraordinary, new chapter of Peruvian Connection has begun to unfold - one that remains authentic to our roots in artisan textiles and luxury fibers, while introducing our customers as well as a new audience to a more fashion-forward Peruvian Connection," said Hurlbut Zander.

"My adventure with Peruvian Connection has been an exploration into craftsmanship," said Bailey. "For over 45 years Annie has pioneered a collection using the inspiration and cultural heritage of Peru. She has consistently championed sustainability and local artisans. I am excited that our collaboration brings a new point of view bringing fashion to a much loved brand."

The capsule collection will feature 74 items ranging from cozy Alpaca knits and stunning shearling coats, to modern silhouettes spanning across tops and pullovers, dresses, trousers and even some select jewelry items. The majority of the collection was developed in small batch production with the brand's partners in Peru, many of which Peruvian Connection has collaborated with for decades.

Items range in price from $88 to $3,800 and are available for purchase on pcxgb.com and in the brand's seven retail stores, including its pop-up at 1070 Madison Avenue in New York City.

About Peruvian Connection

Peruvian Connection was founded in 1976 by mother and daughter team, Biddy and Annie Hurlbut Zander. While researching anthropology in Peru as a college student, Annie discovered a textile tradition as well as a remarkable fiber - alpaca - that would launch a family business and captivate her for a lifetime.

For more than 45 years, Peruvian Connection has made ethnographic textiles the point of reference for its artisan-made collections. In addition to the label's signature alpaca and pima cotton knitwear, it offers a range of romantic dresses and skirts, superbly tailored outerwear, and handcrafted accessories, all made exclusively for Peruvian Connection. Although the company has grown over the last four decades, the original goal remains the same: to offer original, artisan designs in native Andean luxury fibers.

