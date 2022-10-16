CGTN: Striding on new journey, CPC unveils agenda of 20th National Congress

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) comes as China is striding forward on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects.

The CPC on Saturday unveiled the key agenda of its 20th National Congress, saying all preparations had been completed for the congress, which will open at 10 a.m. (local time) on Sunday in Beijing.

The congress will envision the two stages toward building a great modern socialist country in all respects and set out strategic tasks and major measures for the next five years, Sun Yeli, spokesperson for the congress, told a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

According to the two-step strategic plan, socialist modernization will be basically realized from 2020 to 2035. From 2035 to the mid-21st century, China will become a great modern socialist country, prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

"No matter how the world changes, China will be unswerving in its determination and resolve to open itself up," said Sun, adding that the country will steadfastly implement a wider, broader and deeper opening-up to the outside world.

Representing more than 96 million CPC members and over 4.9 million primary-level Party organizations, a total of 2,296 delegates, whose qualifications had been confirmed as valid, will attend the week-long congress.

Among the delegates, 771 are working on the frontline, accounting for 33.6 percent of the total. There are 619 female delegates, or 27 percent of the total, an increase of 2.8 percentage points compared with the figure of the 19th CPC National Congress five years ago.

Agenda set

The agenda of the 20th CPC National Congress was approved at a preparatory meeting presided over by Xi Jinping on Saturday afternoon.

Delegates are expected to hear and review a report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, examine a work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), deliberate and adopt an amendment to the CPC Constitution, and elect the 20th CPC Central Committee and the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, according to the agenda.

During the preparatory meeting, participants also approved a list of 243 members of the presidium of the congress, and that Wang Huning will serve as secretary-general of the congress.

Reviewing report by 19th CPC Central Committee

According to Sun, one of the most important items on the agenda will be the hearing and reviewing of the report submitted by the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Opinions of more than 4,700 people were collected on the draft report, he said.

Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, also held five symposiums to hear the opinions and suggestions of people from various sectors, including non-CPC personages, on the draft report, said the spokesperson.

The report, along with a CCDI work report and an amendment to the Party Constitution, will be submitted for deliberation at the upcoming congress.

Amending Party Constitution

The amendment to the CPC Constitution at the upcoming congress will incorporate the major theoretical views and strategic thinking to be established in the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee to the 20th CPC National Congress, said Sun.

The amendment will fully embody the latest achievements in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and to the needs of the times, said the spokesperson.

It will also enshrine the new ideas, thoughts and strategies on national governance that the CPC Central Committee has set forth since the 19th CPC National Congress, while reflecting the latest experience in the Party's development and work, he said.

The amendment will meet new requirements for advancing the Party's development and work in the face of new circumstances and new tasks, Sun added.

Electing new CPC leadership

Following the conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress, a new central leadership will be elected at the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

After the plenary session, members of the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee will meet the press, said Sun.

The spokesperson also took questions from domestic and foreign reporters on some of the major issues up for discussion at the upcoming congress, ranging from China's economy and COVID-19 response to the Taiwan question and China-U.S. relations.

When speaking about China's economic growth over the past decade, Sun said the country had lifted all of its 98.99 million impoverished rural residents out of poverty by the end of 2020, a miracle in the human history.

"We have the confidence, resolve and capability to meet new goals and create greater miracles on the way forward," he said.

