Riyadh Season 2022: Entertainment Zones that Convey Vibes and Activities of 10 Countries, Submarine Rides in the Largest Artificial Lake in the World

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki Alalshikh, has announced the launch date of Riyadh Season 2022, under the slogan 'Beyond Imagination'. The season starts on 21 October 2022, with an international celebration.

Riyadh Season 2022 (PRNewswire)

Alalshikh said that the new season includes 15 zones. The new Boulevard World presents the cultures of many countries, including America, France, Greece, India, China, Spain, Japan, Morocco, Mexico, and Italy. It also has the largest artificial lake in the world, where visitors can enjoy riding submarines for the first time in Riyadh. Cable cars will transport visitors from Boulevard World to Boulevard Riyadh City, with a capacity of 3,000 visitors per hour.

Boulevard Riyadh City returns with 12 new restaurants and cafes. There are also 25 Arab and international plays, including 7 Saudi plays, in addition to weekly concerts.

Winter Wonder Land returns with five new games and experiences, while Al Murabaa hosts 8 international restaurants. Riyadh Sky provides lounges that embrace the clouds for visitors to enjoy special beverages and meals. Via Riyadh has an exceptional selection of restaurants and cafes, a five-star hotel for the first time in the Kingdom, and 7 cinemas.

There are also several exhibitions, such as a toy fair, workshops, Ana Arabiah (I am an Arab), perfumes, cars, anime and Black Hat.

The season introduces Riyadh Zoo, with more than 1,300 animals of 190 species. There are also surprises in Little Riyadh and The Groves. For sports fans, Fan Festival at Mrsool Park Stadium has a capacity of 20,000 spectators per match. Imagination Park is a lively entertainment destination dedicated to gaming experiences.

The season offers sporting events such as WWE and Riyadh Season Cup. It also presents Cirque du Soleil international shows and 65 days of fireworks activities.

There are several free zones and events in the season, such as Al-Suwaidi Garden, Qariat Zaman, and Souq Al-Zel.

The exclusive mixture of suspense and modernity in Riyadh Season 2022 consolidates the Kingdom's position as one of the most prominent regional and international entertainment destinations.

