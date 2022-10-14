Ram and Jeep® Brands Take Honors at Texas Motor Press Association Off-Road Invitational

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Ram 1500 Limited wins Texas Full-Size Truck of the Year

2023 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 4xe wins Texas Off-Road SUV of the Year and Texas Mid-Size SUV of the Year

Both the Ram and Jeep® brands earned honors at the annual Texas Motor Press Association Off-Road Invitational this year. The group awarded the 2023 Ram 1500 Limited as the Texas Full-Size Truck of the Year and the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe received honors as the Texas Off-Road SUV of the Year and Texas Mid-Size SUV of the Year.

"The 2023 Ram 1500 sets the standard for luxury pickup trucks again this year. It is hard to find a better combination of functionality and luxury in a pickup truck," said Michael Satterfield, president Texas Motor Press Association. "The Jeep Wrangler has always been a leader in off-road, and the new 4xe continues that trend of blazing trails by offering a plug-in hybrid in one of the most off-road capable vehicles ever made. It can tackle any trail, but still offer enough electric range to cover most people's daily commuting. It's the best of both worlds."

Texas Motor Press Association

Texas Motor Press Association (TxMPA) is a registered 501(c)3 organization that is focused on bringing together automotive industry professionals to create informed content highlighting various facets of the industry in ways that register with a Texas-based audience and beyond. The membership is made up of automotive industry journalists that cover cars, trucks, SUVs, ATVs, and UTVs in a variety of media as well as professionals that represent corporate interests in the automotive community. TxMPA members represent the best of the Texas automotive industry. Media members have engaged, interested, enthusiastic, and influential audiences that span the media landscape. The membership is as diverse in coverage and membership as the state itself.

Ram 1500

The 2023 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque 48-volt mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.

The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

The Uconnect 5 system with a 12-inch touchscreen features advanced technology that includes split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2023 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app, featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional active-level four-corner air suspension.

Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than eight decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, a 6.4-liter V-8 and the first ever Wrangler PHEV, the 4xe, which uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, two electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack to deliver 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe). Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few midsize SUVs to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

