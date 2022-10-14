PYA Continues to Grow With Charlotte Office Location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA, a Top 100 accounting firm and one of the nation's largest privately held healthcare consulting firms, is pleased to announce it is opening a seventh office location in Charlotte, North Carolina. The opening will strengthen the firm's presence in both North and South Carolina, bringing our teams closer to clients throughout the southeastern United States.

PYA's seventh office reflects the firm's commitment to client service in the Carolinas.

Annapoorani Bhat has been named the Office Managing Principal of the new office. She specializes in valuation and related consulting services for companies in the healthcare sector. Bhat has expertise in the valuation of businesses and assets for transactions, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and internal strategic planning purposes.

"PYA's recent opening of our Montana office, along with the launch of this new Charlotte office, helps us to continue to meet the highly nuanced needs of clients in both rural and metropolitan areas," said PYA Principal and CEO Marty Brown. "We are eager to have Anna leading our expansion in Charlotte, an area she knows well, and in which she has longstanding relationships."

The Charlotte office will also give PYA access to a growing pool of professional talent in the Carolinas. The new location allows the firm to recruit from those markets, while giving new hires a local home base.

"Charlotte is one of the fastest growing markets in the nation and rich in professional talent," said Bhat. "This addition will allow our firm to grow, while also positioning us to better serve our present clients in the region."

PYA is currently hiring for several positions in the Charlotte office. For more information, visit our careers page.

About PYA

For nearly 40 years, PYA, a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization.

PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. PYA was named one of America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms of 2022 in the Forbes annual list. PYA consistently is ranked among the Top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare. PYA is also ranked by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the Top 100 largest accounting firms in the U.S. Additionally, PYA has been consistently voted a "Top Workplace." PYA's affiliated companies offer clients world-class data analytics; professional real estate development and advisory resources for healthcare providers; and wealth management and retirement plan administration.

PYA is an independently owned consulting and accounting firm and is a member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network.

PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Helena, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit pyapc.com.

SOURCE PYA