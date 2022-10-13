Yantai Wines have Won Many Awards in the International Arena

YANTAI, China, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being the traditional advantageous industry of Yantai and even Shandong Province, its wine industry is also a famous industry in China and abroad. Yantai is the birthplace of China's modern wine industry, the largest wine-producing area in China, the only "International Grapes • Wine City" in Asia, one of the seven largest coasts of vineyards in the world, an observer of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), and the only "partnership" member of the Global Wine Tourism Organization (GWTO) in China. After more than 130 years of development, Yantai's wine has become a beautiful business card for promoting the city for the rest of the world getting to know it.
63 wineries have been built and are under construction in the city at the moment, forming a cluster of wineries represented by the project of Zhangyu International Wine City, the "One Belt, Three Valleys" winery gathering area in Penglai, and the Pula Valley winery cluster in Laishan. With the launching of wine tourism in Zhang Yu Wine Culture Museum, Chateau Zhangyu Castel, Chateau Junding, Chateau State Guest, Chateau Sifram and Chateau Wencheng, the wine culture and tourism industry is rapidly emerging. Since 2007, the Yantai International Wine Festival has been successfully held for 12 consecutive sessions and has been rated as one of the "30 most popular festivals" in China. It has played an important role in strengthening international exchanges and cooperation in the field of grapes and wine and promoting the wine culture.
