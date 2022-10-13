Students invited to learn about the cybersecurity profession at free virtual event presented by CompTIA and Arizona State University AZNext

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students interested in learning about career opportunities in cybersecurity are invited to participate in a free virtual event presented by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the technology industry and workforce, and Arizona State University's AZNext Workforce Training Accelerator, a program that is building a sustainable workforce development ecosystem.

"Inside Perspectives: Cybersecurity Experts Share Stories from the Field," set for 11 a.m. (MT) on Oct. 18, is designed for broadcast to classrooms. Students, parents and educators are encouraged to register for the event at https://connect.comptia.org/events/view/inside-perspectives-cybersecurity-experts-share-stories.

"As organizations expand their reliance on technology, robust cyber defenses are imperative," said Angel L. Piñeiro, Jr., vice president, strategic academic relationships, CompTIA. "Those defenses start with people who, through education and professional certification, have developed robust cybersecurity skills."

Demand for cybersecurity jobs increased by 43% in the 12-month period between May 2021 and April 2022 compared to a nearly 18% increase in demand across the entire employment market, according to CyberSeek™, the most comprehensive source of data on America's cybersecurity workforce. Jobs are available at all career levels, including entry-level positions as cybersecurity specialists, cybercrime analysts and other roles.

The program will feature three experts who will share their "day in the life" experiences of working in cybersecurity and why their chosen career is so rewarding. Scheduled speakers include Brigadier General Bernard Skoch (retired), U.S. Air Force, Cyber Defense; Leo Cruz, technical solutions architect, security, U.S. Public Sector – Cisco; and Mike Semel, president and chief compliance officer, Semel Consulting. Howard M. Cohen, senior resultant and creator of compelling content, will moderate the session.

The event is co-sponsored by the New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences and the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Visit Inside Perspectives: Cybersecurity Experts Share Stories from the Field for more information and registration.

