Nation's Largest Scholarship Program for Veterans Kicks off Five-Week Fundraising Drive

Founder & Veteran Gordon Logan Says Sport Clips/VFW Scholarship Has Raised $11.4 Million for Thousands of Vets to Date

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts, a national franchise with almost 1,900 locations, is kicking off its annual scholarship fundraising drive for veterans. The campaign will take place for the five weeks leading up to Saturday, November 12, 2022.

WHO: Sport Clips' Founder and CEO Gordon B. Logan, an Air Force C-130 pilot who flew missions in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, created the unique scholarship in conjunction with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) for America's veterans in need of financial support.

WHAT: Started in 2013, the "Help A Hero" scholarship initiative has grown to the largest of its kind and has raised $11.4 million to provide 2,400 scholarships to veterans in need from all branches of military service. Last year, Logan and his Sport Clips team raised $1.55 million for the program, and this year's goal is $1.7M.

With college tuition inflation up 8% and veterans' education benefits stretched thin, the Help A Hero Scholarship gives veterans and their families some extra help to reach their educational goals.

WHEN: The kickoff takes place this week with a radio interview by Gordon Logan on the National Defense Radio Network (airing Oct. 15-16,) store rallies, and meetings with key stakeholders. (Mr. Logan is available for media interviews by request to inquiry@fedewaconsulting.com or 202.365.6936.)

WHERE: Participating Sport Clips stores across the U.S. will donate $2 from every hair care service provided on Veterans Day, November 11, to the program. Many participating Sport Clips locations will also offer free Veterans Day haircuts for those with military I.D. You can also donate by texting to "HERO" to 71777.

WHY: Mr. Logan's personal story, from U.S. Air Force pilot to Wharton/MIT graduate, successful franchisor in all 50 states + Canada, and recognition of being "Entrepreneur of the Year" by the International Franchise Association (IFA) is most compelling. On top of it all, he believes in giving back to the men and women who serve in uniform through the "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #24 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2022 and is listed in Franchise Direct's 2021 "Top 100 Global Franchises. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2021 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $11.4 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team and SRX Racing, and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

