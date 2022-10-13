Holland America Line Brings Alaska Cruise and Denali/Yukon Adventures to Phoenix Area with Free Travel Show Saturday, Nov. 5

Attendees can register to win Alaska cruises, pan for gold, sample Alaska craft beers and more

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is bringing the Great Land to Phoenix, Arizona, with the all-day Alaska Cruise and Travel Show Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas. The free-to-attend, action-packed expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and invites locals who are dreaming about an Alaska cruise vacation to come learn, engage and see the best ways to experience this incredible destination with Holland America Line.

Having celebrated its 75th Anniversary of Alaska exploration in 2022, Holland America Line is rolling out the red carpet with an immersive display of all-things Alaska for the event. Attendees will be able to meet the people who bring Alaska to life, make s'mores, take part in gold panning (and keep what they find!), try their hand at axe throwing, and enjoy live presentations and demonstrations.

"No one knows Alaska like Holland America Line, and our Alaska Cruise and Travel Show enables us to show off our decades of expertise through engaging and hands-on experiences," said Bill Fletcher, senior director, destination marketing, Holland America Line. "Alaska is an easy-access, bucket-list destination for residents of the Phoenix area and a great escape from the heat. By hosting this event we'll be able to reach people who are thinking about an Alaska cruise but want to learn more from our team and our partners."

Those who register and attend will have a chance to win one of seven Alaska cruises for two. Attendees who book a Holland America Line Alaska cruise or Cruisetour at the show will receive a special promotional offer, including up to $350 spending credit per stateroom.

Scheduled for the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show presented by Holland America Line:

Attendees can meet an Alaskan Lumberjack from the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in Ketchikan, Alaska , who will demonstrate axe throwing, and attendees will have the opportunity to test their own skills.

Just like the prospectors of the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1800s attendees can pan for real gold and perhaps take home an authentic nugget.

Attendees will feel like they are at McKinley Chalet Resort's Denali Square as they roast marshmallows and make s'mores around a faux firepit.

Attendees will learn more about Holland America Line's enrichment and entertainment programming that brings Alaska on board through authentic experiences that focus on culture, cuisine and adventures ashore.

All who attend will enjoy live presentations from Alaska operators to see and hear about what they can experience in Alaska .

Shore excursion operators — from the White Pass and Yukon Route Railway in Skagway to the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in Ketchikan — and Holland America Line representatives will be on hand to share more about what to expect when traveling to Alaska with the only cruise line that ventures into the Yukon Territory (hint: it involves river rafting, zip-lining and going deep into the wilderness to spot grizzlies and caribou).

The Alaska Cruise and Travel Show is presented by Holland America Line and co-presented by Expedia Cruises in North Scottsdale. Other sponsors include Alaska Airlines, Allen Marine, Icy Straight Point and the Alaska Railroad.

Cruising to Alaska in 2023

In 2023, six Holland America Line ships will explore Alaska, either roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C. Canada; or one-way between Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska, and Vancouver. Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations. The line's cruises offer more visits to Glacier Bay National Park, the "must-see" of every visit to Alaska, and during the Glacier Bay experience all ships sail with a Huna native interpretive guide as well as a park ranger who provide commentary and information on Alaska's famed national park.

Exclusive Cruisetours Explore the Denali and the Yukon

The Alaska landscape is one of the few places in the world that is best seen by combining a cruise with an overland adventure, and Holland America Line's award-winning Cruisetours offer guests 16 options that showcase remote and off-the-beaten path regions. Holland America Line is the only cruise company to weave must-see sites such as Denali National Park — the centerpiece of every Cruisetour — with the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory.

For more information about the Alaska Travel Show presented by Holland America Line, visit the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show website, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com . To register for the Alaska Travel Show, visit AlaskaTravelShow.com.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

