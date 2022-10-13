Derivita announces new partnership with The Math Learning Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Derivita is proud to announce a new partnership with The Math Learning Center, creators of the highly-rated Bridges® in Mathematics elementary curriculum. The Derivita platform pairs its powerful assessment capabilities, insightful reporting, and in-class student engagement tools with Bridges and delivers it all within a school's existing Learning Management System (LMS).

Previously geared towards higher-education and secondary mathematics, Derivita now extends its capabilities to elementary users with the integration of assessments from Bridges in Mathematics. Bridges is a comprehensive preK-5 math curriculum developed by The Math Learning Center. It incorporates a unique blend of direct instruction, structured investigation, and open exploration. Composed of three distinct, but integrated components — Problems & Investigations, Work Places, and Number Corner — Bridges helps teachers deliver effective instruction with rigorous, engaging, and accessible materials.

"We are tremendously excited to be moving into elementary math in partnership with The Math Learning Center and Bridges," comments Devlin Daley, CEO and co-founder of Derivita. He adds, "I believe that, with our digital platform and the Bridges curriculum, we will be able to enhance the math learning experience for teachers and students."

Bridges teachers and students will now be able to access Derivita within their school's existing LMS, including Canvas, Schoology, and Google Classroom. The integration only takes minutes and provides a user-friendly experience on any device including laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, and smartphones. Teachers will have access to Bridges Unit Assessments and Checkpoints along with an extensive library of selectable items that can be used for daily instruction and in-class activities. Additionally, Bridges teachers can engage students and incorporate evidence of student learning using Derivita's SpotCheck and Show Work capabilities.

District administrators, principals, instructional coaches, and teachers can all track student progress and performance using Derivita's intuitive reporting. With real-time data at their fingertips, Bridges educators can make informed teaching decisions to personalize and improve the learning experience for every student.

"We are enthusiastic about delivering our assessments through the Derivita platform," said Rick Ludeman, CEO of The Math Learning Center. He states, "Though we considered numerous platforms, Derivita stood out in their ability to help us move forward with multiple assessment options."

The combination of a high-quality curriculum from The Math Learning Center and Derivita's powerful digital delivery platform will enhance the teaching and learning experience while also providing real-time insight for students, teachers, administrators, and parents.

About Derivita:

Created by the co-founder of Instructure and the Canvas LMS, Derivita is an affordable, all-in-one math powerhouse that allows educators to easily create, curate, and deliver math activities, assignments, and assessments. Derivita provides educators with a digital toolbox complete with a question library of 75,000+ randomized, auto-graded math questions and pre-built assessments. Educators can easily customize their activities and assessments, author their own questions, and engage their students in real-time with SpotCheck. Derivita seamlessly integrates with any learning management system and is accessible from any device.

About The Math Learning Center:

The Math Learning Center (MLC) is a nonprofit organization serving the education community. Our mission is to inspire and enable individuals to discover and develop their mathematical confidence and ability. We offer innovative and standards-based curriculum, resources, and professional development. Our products and services are used by educators throughout the United States and in many international locations.

