Daedalus launches new Crypto wallet for Aptos and Sui Blockchains

Summary: The Daedelus Wallet works across blockchains and serves as a financial platform for buying, sending, and exchanging digital assets across territories.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto has a significant user experience problem but Daedalus Technologies Inc. has a solution. The Techstars-backed firm has launched a cryptocurrency wallet with support for the new Aptos and Sui blockchains, as well as existing Solana and Ethereum networks.

The app, now available on the App Store, lets users connect to the decentralized web and brings their keys and assets under one roof. Features include Daedelus Wallet's key vault, secure logic, new password generation system smartphone, and ability to decentralized websites.

The Daedelus wallet is the company's first step to redefine the future of crypto and onboard the next hundred million users onto web3. "The app is both a wallet and a browser," according to the brand. Users can "buy, send and exchange digital assets, make payments to anyone, anywhere, and log into websites securely to trade assets."

Daedalus is promoting the new service as a financial operating system for Gen Z, the world's first tech-native generation. The hope is that an improved user experience will encourage more people to explore the benefits of web3 and discover the many perks of decentralized finance.

Apple App Store download: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/daedalus-wallet-mobile/id6443645636

Google Play Store Download:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.daedalusfi.wallet&hl=en_US&gl=US

To learn more about the Daedalus wallet, please visit the brand's website . Mail correspondence should be sent to 1221 College Park Dr, Dover, DE 19904.

