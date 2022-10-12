Supremacy Games Announce Officially Licensed, Original Stormtrooper Web3-based PFP Collection

Fans of the legendary space saga will be able to flaunt the iconic Stormtrooper paraphernalia as their profile pictures and use them in an upcoming game

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supremacy Games , a Helsinki-based developer and publisher, have teamed up with Tyranno Studios, a team of Web3 pioneers and video game industry veterans to release an officially licensed NFT collection based on Shepperton Design Studio's Original Stormtrooper.

Remember that one space opera movie that took the world by storm and has since given birth to one of the most recognizable and beloved science fiction universes? Remember its most iconic symbol — an imposing army of black and white-armored Stormtroopers? Well, now Supremacy Games are giving fans of faraway galaxies the chance to own an officially licensed Original Stormtrooper NFT.

On October 27th, Supremacy Games will launch the officially licensed collection on the Ethereum blockchain, offering the space saga's fans a unique opportunity to buy Original Stormtrooper-themed NFTs. The collection will comprise 10,000 NFTs.

Supremacy Games — a Web3-focused Finnish games developer and publisher founded in 2020 — are the licensee responsible for the Stormtrooper NFT collection and has partnered with Tyranno Studios to handle the initial sale. Holders will be able to use their NFTs in an upcoming game, and access future drops based on another, yet unannounced, iconic design by Shepperton.

Back when the first Stormtroopers were first produced, nearly half a century ago, Web3 technology would have seemed like something from a Sci-Fi movie," said CEO Jari Pauna from Supremacy. "Now, thanks to our agreement with Shepperton Design Studios, fans of the Original Stormtrooper can own their very own digital version of this uniquely recognizable character.

Andrew Ainsworth of Shepperton Design Studios helped create the iconic Stormtrooper costume in 1976 and still reviews all designs for Original Stormtrooper products ensuring high levels of accuracy and authenticity for anything produced under license, including an extensive array of products available around the world. Anyone buying this collection of NFTs can, therefore, be sure that the digital representation is true to the original.

Michael Rubinelli, Chief Gaming Officer at Tyranno Studios, said: "We're delighted to be helping Supremacy and Shepperton Design Studios bring the iconic Original Stormtrooper designs to fans of the franchise and present them in an entirely new way to a new demographic. The addition of future utility in an upcoming game makes this drop even more remarkable."

Tyranno Studios has had tremendous success onboarding major brands into Web3. Last year, the company partnered with Sony Pictures and AMC Theaters to giveaway official Spider-man: No Way Home NFTs. Many other global brands have come to the WAX blockchain, including Street Fighter , NASCAR , and Atari.

Please note that while the initial Stormtrooper NFT sale will be open to people in most countries, residents of the United States will not be able to participate.

About Tyranno Studios

Formerly WAX Studios, the rapidly growing Tyranno Studios consists of Web3 pioneers and video game industry veterans, specializing in building best-in-class games, utility-based NFTs and Web3 products across multiple blockchain ecosystems and platforms.

The Tyranno team is responsible for billions of dollars in gross revenue, and has a proven track record of producing wildly successful mass market multi-chain games, tools, services, and digital assets.

Tyranno Studios also partners with prominent consumer brands, including Mattel, Hasbro, Funko, and NASCAR to create and deliver premium vIRL™ NFT collections to the mass market.

About Supremacy Games

This is the beginning of a new NFT era - a new era that requires a new focused company. Supremacy Games was founded to be the leading publisher of functional NFTs: NFT games, mobile games and unique NFT limited edition collectibles. The company combines expertise in mobile games, crypto and IP to create world changing NFT games. This is an area where very few possess the skill combination that Supremacy Games has. Supremacy Games is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland and has team members in Finland, Poland, U.K., U.S.A., and Croatia. We are an equal opportunity employer and support fully distributed teams.

About Shepperton Design Studios

SDS are committed to producing the highest quality helmets, armor and props available and to ensuring that their licensed products are authentic replicas of the Stormtrooper costume first produced by Andrew Ainsworth in 1976 for the first Star Wars movie.

