SageView Advisory Group Agrees To Acquire $415 Million Women-Led Lakeview Wealth Management

Metro-Chicago Based Former LPL Financial Affiliate to Join SageView to Gain Greater Efficiencies and Provide Expanded Capabilities and Enhanced Services to Clients

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, announced today that Lakeview Wealth Management of Deer Park, Illinois, is to join the company. Lakeview Wealth Management, which oversees $415 million in client assets, offers retirement and financial planning services.

The entire six-woman Lakeview Wealth Management Team will join SageView as part of the acquisition. The firm's leadership, Judy VanArsdale, and Lisa VanArsdale will join SageView's wealth management team as Managing Directors and continue to be the team's Financial Advisors. Kristy Whitaker, Katie Krettler, Heidi VanArsdale Little and Brooke Little will continue to round out this team with their focus remaining on providing their clients a one-of-a-kind experience.

Randy Long, SageView Founder and Managing Principal said, "Welcoming Judy, Lisa and their team to SageView supports our growth strategy and expands our presence in the important Chicago-area market. Judy has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and was recognized for the past three consecutive years as one of Forbes' Top Women Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. Lisa, who joined the family practice 11 years ago, has been recognized for her leadership and passion as a finalist in 2021 and 2022 for Women in Asset Management Next-Gen Leader of the Year. Their joint experience will enhance SageView's mission of delivering best-in-class financial planning at the intersection of retirement and wealth management."

Judy VanArsdale said, "Joining SageView gives us access to additional resources and enhances our ability to meet and exceed our clients' needs. The firm's tools, technology and resources are exactly what we need to grow our business. This partnership will allow our team more time to remain accessible to our clients, as planning for their financial future and focusing on educating to build their confidence is our favorite part of the job."

Lisa VanArsdale added, "As our clients asked us to consider alternative options and services, we felt finding a cultural fit for our practice would be critical to our success and as we got to know Randy and his team, we knew we'd be at home within the SageView family. We are excited to be on board and look forward to the opportunities SageView will provide our clients."

The agreement with Lakeview Wealth Management is the seventh that SageView has announced since July 2021 and since it established a partnership with leading financial services and technology-focused private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners.

The transaction is expected to close by Dec. 1, 2022.

