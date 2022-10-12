Puttshack Announces Opening Date for New Location in Boston Seaport

World's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf destination featuring craft cocktails, local beers and global eats to open on October 19

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston's bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.

Puttshack Boston will expand across two-floor levels, covering more than 26,000 square feet. This new location will feature four highly engaging and competitive nine-hole mini golf courses, accentuated by floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive views of the waterfront and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe featuring local DJs. Each floor will include a bar for those craving expertly handcrafted drinks and a main dining area on the first floor serving the globally inspired dining menu. A private event space with a capacity for up to 74 seats will also be available for those searching for an exclusive space for birthday parties, company outings and events.

"Seaport is known as the newer, bolder side of Boston, and the city's epicenter for technology, innovation, art and design – these are all emblematic of Puttshack and our world-class tech-infused mini golf concept," said Puttshack COO, Chris Rockwood. "Puttshack Boston will be a premier destination for locals and visitors alike looking for a unique experience with friends, family and colleagues that continues to evolve and is highlighted by our innovative food and craft cocktail offerings."

Puttshack is the latest leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Founded by the creators of TopGolf, Fight Club and AceBounce, Puttshack combines its patented Trackaball™ technology with a first-class, immersive social environment to elevate the game of mini golf into a cutting-edge, high-energy experience that is unlike anything currently on the market. The brand's ground-breaking technology is integrated throughout the game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. Simply put, there is no longer a need for paper and pencil to keep score.

"With its impressive design, innovative play, and delicious food, Puttshack Boston is the perfect addition to Seaport. We are thrilled to be welcoming this tech-forward mini golf concept to the neighborhood," said Ariel Foxman, General Manager, Seaport Boston WS Development

As Puttshack looks to deepen its roots in the Boston area and become a local favorite among adults and families, the company is committed to supporting the community by partnering with Wonderfund, a nonprofit organization that serves 53,000 children and young adults impacted by abuse and neglect and engages with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. Puttshack Boston is pledging $1.00 for every purchase of the "Boston Tailpipe," a locally inspired lobster mac and cheese spring roll dish served with a delectable tarragon aioli dipping sauce. Additional menu highlights include a Reuben flatbread with mozzarella and Swiss cheese, shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, pickles, mustard and a Russian dressing, as well as local beers and ciders from Sam Adams, Jack's Abby, Night Shift Brewing and Down East Cider.

Located at 58 Pier 4 Boulevard, the new Puttshack Boston will be perfectly nestled between Boston's scenic waterfront and the historic Fort Point District. The hours of operation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. from Sunday to Wednesday and 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday.

Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has two locations in the U.S. and four in the U.K. with ambitious global plans for expansion. The new venue in Boston opens in tandem with a location in Miami and is followed by a location in St. Louis this winter. Additional locations in Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scottsdale, plus a second location in Atlanta, are anticipated to open in 2023.

Already proven in attracting the younger target demographic, the Puttshack team continues its strategic expansion plans with the company's recent growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The new capital will allow Puttshack to continue securing unique and desirable real estate opportunities as it expands into more top markets.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company offsite. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and three U.S. locations, Atlanta, Chicago and Boston, with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: puttshack.com .

About Seaport

About Boston Seaport: Culture, industry and community converge making Boston's Seaport district a dynamic and vibrant area that has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting neighborhoods and destinations in the country. Seaport is currently Boston's single largest development project. WS Development is transforming 33 acres of waterfront land with a carefully selected mix of residential, hotel, office, retail, entertainment, civic and cultural uses, and public open space across the district. Combining the best of historic and modern-day Boston, Seaport is the destination for fashion, culture, arts, dining and entertainment, and technology and life sciences, expanding Boston's position as one of the top cities in the world for innovation, science, and quality of life.

For more information visit bostonseaport.xyz, follow Boston Seaport on Facebook, and @SeaportBos on Instagram and Twitter.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class installations and activations. Established in 1990, WS is a vertically integrated company that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country.

For more information, visit wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.

