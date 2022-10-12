Piramal Pharma Solutions Launches ADCelerate, a Rapid, Integrated Approach to Taking ADCs to IND

ADCelerate delivers Phase I appropriate antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) drug substance and drug product for Investigational New Drug (IND) submission

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions, a market-leading, patient-centric Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced the launch of ADCelerate, a new, branded solution for antibody-drug conjugate drug development that accelerates timelines for developing the initial clinical supply of both drug substance and drug product.

With ADCelerate, Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) delivers fully developed manufacturing processes for antibody-drug conjugate drug substance and lyophilized drug product, all within as few as twelve months. The program includes qualified, Phase I appropriate analytical methods to support batch release and stability studies for both drug substance and drug product, as well as initial stability data on drug substance (six months) and drug product (one month).

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, "As a CDMO serving the biopharma industry, we recognize that speed matters. Getting our clients into the clinic as quickly as possible without compromising quality supports our ethos of patient centricity. ADCelerate is a strong example of this principle brought to life. By leveraging our capabilities and expertise in ADCs and sterile fill/finish, we are able to shorten timelines while maintaining the highest standards of quality."

The accelerated timelines that ADCelerate delivers are made possible by PPS's vast experience in antibody-drug conjugate problem solving, as well as the company's expertise in manufacturing lyophilized drug product. While based on a standard process, all ADCelerate programs are customized to the scope of each client's project.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions:

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process & pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products & services, and potent solid oral drug product. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited. Our track record as a trusted service provider with experience across varied technologies makes us a partner of choice for innovator and generic companies worldwide.

About Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a global distribution network of over 100 countries. PPL includes: Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business, and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the counter products. PPS offers end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions through a globally integrated network of facilities across the drug life cycle to innovator and generic companies. PCC's complex hospital product portfolio includes inhalation anaesthetics, intrathecal therapies for spasticity and pain management, injectable pain and anaesthetics, injectable anti-infectives, and other therapies. The Indian Consumer Healthcare business is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands in the Indian consumer healthcare market. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, the company received growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group.

