AE Industrial Partners Adds Dr. Reggie Brothers, Longtime Technology and Government Industry Leader, as an Operating Partner

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that Dr. Reggie Brothers, a proven industry leader with decades of experience in the technology and government sectors, has joined the firm as an Operating Partner, effective immediately.

AE Industrial Partners (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Reggie to our exceptional team of operating partners," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "His deep knowledge of technology and years of hands-on leadership experience in both the government and private industry will be a great asset as we continue to define strategic opportunities and optimize performance across our growing portfolio."

Dr. Brothers most recently served as CEO of BigBear.ai, a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions. Prior to BigBear.ai, Dr. Brothers was Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Peraton Inc., where he led strategic planning, technology solutions, business development, and mergers and acquisitions. He previously served as Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research at the United States Department of Defense. Previously, Dr. Brothers was Director of Mission Applications with Bae Systems PLC, and a Program Manager at DARPA. Dr. Brothers holds a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MS degree from Southern Methodist University, and a BS degree from Tufts University.

"I know firsthand the value that AEI's operational support and strategic vision adds to its portfolio companies, and I am excited to have the opportunity to leverage my technology and defense background to assist companies as they navigate today's evolving and complex business landscape," said Dr. Brothers.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

Media Contacts:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson

jhurson@lambert.com

845.507.0571

Or

Beth Wiegard

bwiegard@lambert.com

954.494.8261

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AE Industrial Partners, LP